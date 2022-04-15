U.S. markets closed

Australia Telecoms Industry 2022-2027: Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Australian telecommunications industry is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has one of the most competitive and mature telecommunications markets in the world. The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2022-27 period while fixed broadband subscribers also expected to grow at a slightly lower average rate over the same period.

The publisher forecasts the overall telecoms market bottomed out in 2021 as NBN subscriber payments to Telstra and Optus decline gradually as all Telstra's copper and HFC services are migrated onto the NBN and market growth will resume from 2022 onwards.

Telstra's share of the telecommunications revenue pie has been declining over the last 5 years and its EBITDA share is declining even faster as Telstra's dominance in the fixed-line market is challenged with the migration onto the NBN.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Australian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

  • Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

  • Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

  • Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Spectrum Holdings

  • IoT Market Overview

  • Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

  • National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

  • Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics
1.1 Australia's Population
1.2 Australia's Economy
1.3 Australia's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Australia's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021
3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027
3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 Telstra Profile
4.1.1 Telstra Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.1.2 Telstra InfraCo
4.2 Optus Profile
4.2.1 Optus Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.3 TPG Telecom Group Profile
4.3.1 TPG Telecom Group and EBITDA Mix
4.3.2 Historical TPG Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.3.3 Vodafone Profile
4.3.4 Historical Vodafone Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.4 Vocus Profile
4.4.1 Vocus Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.5 Superloop
4.6 Uniti Profile
4.6.1 Uniti + Opticomm + Velocity
4.7 Other Players Profile
4.7.1 Aussie Broadband

5 Australia Mobile Market
5.1 Australia Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027
5.2 Australia Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027
5.3 Mobile Coverage
5.4 Spectrum Holdings
5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.6 Mobile Speed Tests
5.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
5.8 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021
6.2 Fixed Download Data Trends
6.3 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
7.1.1 Overview of the National Broadband Network
7.1.2 NBN Scope
7.1.3 Legislative Framework for the NBN
7.1.4 Regulatory Framework
7.1.5 Wholesale Only & Uniform Pricing
7.1.6 NBN Industry Implications
7.1.7 NBN Implementation
7.1.8 NBN Financials - NBN Corporate Plan Review 2021-2024
7.1.9 NBN Market Share - 2021
7.1.10 NBN Build
7.1.11 NBN Speeds
7.1.12 NBN Speeds Mix Compared to New Zealand
7.1.13 $50bn Later and Australia is Still a Broadband Backwater
7.1.14 NBN Business Segment - Enterprise Product Threat and Opportunity
7.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting
7.3 Submarine Cables

8 Australia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
8.1 Australia Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021
8.2 Australia Tower Competitive Landscape Comparison
8.3 Australia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast
8.4 Telstra InfraCo Towers (Amplitel)
8.5 Optus Profile
8.6 Australia Tower Network (ATN) Profile
8.7 Axicom Profile
8.8 National Broadband Network (NBN) Profile
8.9 BAI Communications Profile
8.10 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities
9.1 Consolidation Opportunities
9.2 Diversification Opportunities
9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model
9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
9.4 5G Developments
9.4.1 5G Overview
9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
9.4.3 5G OpenRAN
9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco Transactions Database

Companies Mentioned

  • AGL

  • Amplitel

  • ATN

  • Aussie Broadband

  • Exetel

  • Foxtel

  • NBN

  • Optus

  • Superloop

  • Telstra

  • TPG

  • Uniti Group

  • Vodafone

  • Vocus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6l0kx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


