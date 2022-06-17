U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.50
    +32.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,130.00
    +202.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,233.75
    +109.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.40
    +16.50 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.96
    +0.37 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.46
    +2.84 (+9.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2298
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3330
    +2.0930 (+1.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,140.21
    -523.94 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.89
    -28.12 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.52
    +36.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Australia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·3 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

TPG and Telstra sign network sharing deal

Sydney, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Australia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Thee three MNOs have long provided extensive services based on LTE, but since 2020 they have focussed on the 5G platform.

5G services have been supported by recent spectrum auctions, though industry bodies including the AMTA have called for at least an additional 8GHz of spectrum to be reserved for 5G services by 2030. Spectrum which should be made available wuld cover the low, mid and mmWave bands. This would be optimal for urban areas as well as sparsely populated rural environments.

The additional spectrum would also help the MVNO sector, which for some years was held back by the inability of these smaller operators to access 5G services from their host networks. This in turn hampered their ability to develop a stronger subscriber base. Optus was the first MNO to provide 5G access to MVNOs, with Telstra planning to do so later in 2022.

Telstra’s 5G infrastructure is aimed at delivering data at up to 10Gb/s, but is focussed less on a boost in data speed than in connectivity. This is with a view to addressing the future challenges created by the IoT sector, wherein a vast range of appliances and devices can be interconnected. By June 2022, the company provided 85% population coverage with 5G.

TPG Telecom is building a Nokia-based 5G network (after the government had banned its former vendor Huawei from all 5G networks), and as of early 2022 the company claimed 85% population coverage in the ten largest cities and regions of the country.

Optus was also obliged to drop Huawei, and has since developed a multi-vendor approach to its 5G rollout, partnering with both Ericsson and Nokia. The first service, launched in January 2019, was priced to compete with fixed-line services offered over the NBN. Optus now operates more than 1,000 5G sites across the capital cities, as well as in key areas outside of these cities.

Key developments:

  • Vocus Group agrees to $3.5 billion takeover offer from a consortium comprising MIRA and Aware Super;

  • TPG and Telstra sign ten-year agreement to share network assets;

  • TPG Telecom sells its remaining tower portfolio for A$950 million;

  • ACMA concludes 850/900MHz auction;

  • $811.8 million is assigned by the government for mobile blackspot schemes;

  • Southern Cross NEXT cable system lands at Sydney;

  • ACCC proposes changes to the SAU governing NBN Co’s wholesale pricing, extending the remit to FttN and copper-based connections;

  • 99% of premises can access fixed broadband with minimum speeds of 25Mb/s;

  • Oman Australia Cable on target for completion by mid-2022;

  • Report update includes operator data to Q1 2022, regulator’s market data updates, recent market developments.


Key companies mentioned in this report:


42-24, AARNET, Aldi Mobile, amaysim, Austar, ACCC, ACMA, Aware Super, Basslink Telecoms, Bechtel, Boost Mobile, BTB Australia, Fibercorp, H2 Cable, Hawaiki Submarine Cable, Hayu, Hulu, iiNet, Indosat Ooredoo, Inmarsat, Kogan, Lebara Mobile, Linfox, LoRa Alliance, M2, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), Macquarie Telecom, NBN Co, New Skies Satellite, O3b, Omantel, OneWeb, OPENetworks, OptiComm, OPT-NC, Optus, Ovo Mobile, PCCW, Pivit, Primus, RedTrain, SingTel, Softbank, SpaceX, Spark New Zealand, TasNetworks, Telstra, Thinxtra, TPG Telecom, TransACT, Uniti Group, Unwired, VHA, Viasat, Virgin Mobile, Vocus


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Australia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Slashes Broadband Prices For Domestic Mobile Users By 38%

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) slashed its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available. Verizon will launch the plan in over 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans to help them beat the inflation. The $25 a month offer does not require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber. The previous Fios plan started at $40 a month. Veriz

  • Apple’s new MacBook Air: Is it worth it?

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to review Apple’s latest MacBook Air model.

  • Samsung Electronics Slashes Orders on Inflation and Inventory Worries: Report

    There are more indications the slowing global economy is hurting demand for consumer electronics. On Thursday, Nikkei Asia reported that Samsung Electronics (ticker: 005930.Korea) is reducing orders and telling its suppliers to delay shipments for several weeks on worries over inflation and rising inventories. The media outlet’s sources said the cuts apply to parts for televisions, appliances, and smartphones.

  • TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executives said on Thursday the world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML Holding NV's most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool called "high-NA EUV" produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, cars and artificial intelligence devices such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML's most advanced machines.

  • Microsoft Targets Salesforce Clients With New Tools to Aid Sales Reps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced Viva Sales, a new program meant to connect its Office and video conferencing programs with customer-relationship management software — its own and that of rivals, a step that could help it garner revenue from Salesforce Inc. clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • Legal action seeks damages for 25 million iPhone users over battery ‘throttling’

    A consumer champion has lodged a legal claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeking more than £750 million from Apple.

  • Funding the robot revolution

    Greetings from Berkeley, California, where we’ve just wrapped up our first-ever Climate-focused event. It was slightly surreal being back on stage at Zellerbach Hall, given the last time I stepped foot in the building was a very different time, way back in March 2020.

  • Amazon Omni Fire TVs are on sale at better-than-Black Friday prices

    Save up to $350 on models ranging from 43 to 75 inches — some will even arrive in time for Father's Day.

  • Microsoft Officially Shuts Down Internet Explorer Browser After Nearly 27 Years

    After announcing the decision in 2021, Microsoft has officially canned Internet Explorer after almost 27 years in favor of its new web browser, Edge.

  • The Apple AirPods Pro are at one of the lowest prices we've seen for Prime Day 2021

    For Amazon Prime Day 2021, one of the most popular pairs of headphones in the world—the Apple AirPods Pro—are on sale.

  • Just 4 Companies Are Fueling Broadband Subscriber Growth

    Broadband companies added 1,065,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, according to data collected by Leichtman Research. Three of them -- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) -- have been in the industry for years. Cable companies stand at a technological advantage to phone companies in delivering high-speed internet to customers' homes.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Trend Overwhelmingly Bearish, BNB Near Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price dives to $20,000, Ethereum’s ether tested the $1,000 zone, and BNB is struggling to stay above the key $200 support.

  • Bitcoin -- Buy the Dip?

    The top cryptocurrency is down nearly 70% from its all-time high, but Bitcoin has bounced back from harsher corrections before.

  • Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

    Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

  • Robot artist Ai-Da paints Glastonbury headliners ahead of festival attendance

    Ai-Da Robot has painted portraits of Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

  • A Chinese province may be targeting people through its covid app

    Health Code, China's track-and-trace app, turned red as soon as some disgruntled depositors arrived in Henan province, seeking to reclaim their frozen deposits from their banks.

  • Go Hands Free With This 53% Off Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular Deal

    Make a call anytime or anywhere all through your Apple Watch.

  • 2 Reasons Why Google's Cloud Business Can Outperform

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems like it should naturally lead in cloud business -- but somehow the opportunity slipped away. Alphabet's cloud business lost the initial cloud wars and now has significantly less heft today than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. As a result, many investors feel that Alphabet has lost the ability to build a significant cloud business.

  • Apple signs 10-year streaming deal with Major League Soccer

    Apple has signed a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) that will see the company stream every MLS match for 10 years starting in 2023. The partnership will allow fans to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in the Apple TV app. Starting in early 2023 through 2032, fans can watch every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service that will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

  • You can save big on an iRobot vacuum for Prime Day 2021 right now—shop our favorite models

    These are the best iRobot vacuum deals you can shop right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the Roomba and Braava.