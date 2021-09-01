U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Australia’s Top Residential Home Builders Franchise Opportunities Near Me

Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd
·3 min read

The Australian property market is experiencing rapid growth. Integrity Franchising has a solution for builders and entrepreneurs looking to tap into this robust industry.

Coffs Harbour, Australia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Integrity Franchising, an Australian company specializing in new home construction, has announced franchise opportunities for builders across the country.

For more information, visit: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

This latest announcement will enable builders, property developers, real estate agents and tradespeople to take advantage of Australia’s hot housing market by starting a new home construction franchise.

Integrity Franchising has also introduced the iBuild Builders Licence Scheme for potential franchisees who do not hold a builders licence enabling them to access a residential building licence in QLD, NSW, SA, VIC and WA.

The Australian housing market has experienced sustained growth over the last two years. The number of new mortgages taken out in March 2021 was 55% higher compared to March the previous year. There has also been a surge in the number of new homes built across the country. Indeed, the number of loans to build new houses has risen by 45% in 2021.

Integrity Franchising’s new home builder franchise opportunities will give aspiring entrepreneurs the tools and support they need to start their new business. Partners will gain access to the company’s proven model for building a highly profitable business.

Each franchise is independently owned and operated within an exclusive operating territory. Franchisees directly work with their clients, giving them increased control of their own business while getting the support of the Integrity Franchise System streamlining their operations and increasing profit with the flexibility to suit individual regional markets and requirements.

The company has designed a full onboarding and in-depth training program for new home builder franchisees. They will also receive continuous coaching to ensure the ongoing success of their business.

Integrity Franchising has developed a complete software system for new home construction. The software provides pre-contract estimations, design and drafting, accounting and contract preparation, and more.

Integrity New Homes has also developed a strong reputation for its large range of home designs organized, in a digital catalogue with over 1500 designs. The range of plans available is suitable for custom and project home builds as well as investment property designs.

One satisfied franchisee said: “I have been part of Integrity Franchising for over two years. The help I got in setting up the business was exceptional. Support staff are always available and give great technical and legal advice when needed. I will recommend new builders to use the Integrity Franchising platform to expand their business and be part of the brand for future growth in business.”

Interested parties can find out more about Integrity Franchising’s opportunities by visiting: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

News Source: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/news/article/australias-top-residential-home-builders-franchise-opportunities-near-me

CONTACT: Name: Glenn Leet Organization: Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd Address: Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450, Australia Phone: +61-428-536-021


