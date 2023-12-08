Australia’s Top Sugar Producing State Braces for Cyclone

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s northeast coast is bracing for a potential cyclone that could make landfall in Queensland, the nation’s top sugar producer.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper is currently a category 4 storm and is expected to approach the north Queensland coast next week, according to a notice from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. The weather system is still far from land and the agency said the timing of a coastal impact remains uncertain.

The sugarcane harvest is either complete or almost finished in most districts, but there are a few regions behind schedule that could potentially be impacted by the cyclone, depending on its severity and where it hits, according to a spokesman from industry group Canegrowers.

The Tully, Mackay and Plane Creek regions will still be cutting cane next week, he said. Queensland accounts for about 95% of Australia’s sugar output, with most of the sweetener exported to nations including South Korea and Indonesia.

The highest risk of impact from Jasper lies between Cooktown and Townsville, including Cairns, according to the bureau. Australia’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April.

The last cyclone that crossed the Queensland coast as a severe storm was Debbie in March 2017, which made landfall as a category 4, according to the bureau. It devastated resort islands including Hamilton and Daydream, as well as the towns of Airlie Beach and Proserpine, and led to major flooding.

