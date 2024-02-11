Australian Bonds Fall Ahead of US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Australian and New Zealand bonds fell, echoing selling in Treasuries on Friday, ahead of US inflation data this week that will help identify the path ahead for the Federal Reserve.
The two nations’ 10-year yields climbed three basis points in early trading Monday after their US equivalent edged higher Friday. Australian stocks fell, while major currencies were broadly stable after an index of the dollar weakened Friday.
Monday is marked by broad closures across Asia, with markets closed in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam for Lunar New Year holidays. US stocks ended Friday with a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to close above 5,000 index points for the first time.
The yen was little changed Monday at above 149 per dollar after touching a two-month low on Friday. The weakness followed comments from central bankers that the Bank of Japan would take its time raising interest rates. The yen is the worst performer among Group of 10 currencies this year.
US inflation data due Tuesday will be crucial for the Fed. Headline year-over-year inflation is expected to come in at 2.9%, according to consensus estimates — that would be the first reading below 3% since March 2021. Core inflation is set to ease fractionally lower to 3.7% on an annual basis, according to average forecasts from economists polled by Bloomberg.
“High inflation rarely has been tamed without precipitating a recession,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc., said in a Monday note. “The Fed has steered inflation down toward its 2% target while allowing the US economy to fly, avoiding a hard landing.”
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Friday to cap a fresh record, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%. The gains were helped along by technology stocks and positive signals from fourth-quarter earnings reports. Four in five of the companies that have reported in earnings season so far have exceeded expectations, brightening the outlook for corporate profits among analysts.
The advance for US stocks came even as traders push out expectations for Federal Reserve policy easing after commentary from central bankers that has skewed hawkish, and economic data showing no immediate need to trim interest rates.
Swaps market pricing shows investors anticipate the chance of a Fed cut in March at 15%, down from 65% a month ago. Traders also foresee four rate cuts in 2024, down from seven forecast at the end of last year.
In commodities, oil prices rose Friday, capping five days of consecutive increases for the price of West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark. Those gains may be pared after comments from Iran’s foreign minister over the weekend who said the war in Gaza could be nearer to a “diplomatic solution”.
In Asia, data set for release includes inflation and industrial output reports for India.
Key events this week:
India CPI, Monday
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, Fed President Tom Barkin speak, Monday
ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone, chief economist Philip Lane speak, Monday
US CPI, Tuesday
UK unemployment, Tuesday
Japan producer prices, Tuesday
UK inflation, Wednesday
Argentina inflation, Wednesday
Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday
Russia CPI, Wednesday
Indonesia presidential election, Wednesday
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
ECB governing council member Boris Vujcic and vice president Luis de Guindos speak
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday
Australia jobs, Thursday
Japan GDP, Thursday
Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia CPI, Thursday
UK GDP, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, retail sales, Thursday
Philippine central bank meeting on interest rates, Thursday
ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Thursday
Bank of England policy makers Catherine Mann, Megan Green speak, Thursday
France CPI, Friday
Malaysia GDP, Friday
South Korea jobless rate, Friday
US housing starts, producer prices, Friday
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% at 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time
Currencies
The euro was little changed at $1.0781
The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.28 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2187 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $48,141.48
Ether fell 0.3% to $2,505.28
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.16%
New Zealand’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 4.84%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $76.84 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,024.26 an ounce
