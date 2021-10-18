U.S. markets closed

Australian businesses invited to advance the future of healthcare technologies in the Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge

·4 min read
In this article:
SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, invites Australian businesses to participate in the newly launched Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge (MAIC). Providing an opportunity for innovators in the region to pitch and advance their development of MedTech solutions, the challenge also provides an opportunity to partner with Medtronic for a commercial pilot on their proposed MedTech, digital health or solution, valued up to US$200,000.

Medtronic is seeking MedTech solutions that support one of four areas: Life Transforming Technologies, Better Outcomes for All, Experiences that Put People First and Insight Driven Care. Businesses that fit these areas and have a commercialised product/service are encouraged to apply to MAIC.

The Challenge allows short-listed participants to further develop and innovate their solutions with the guidance of Medtronic.

The top five winners of the MAIC will have the opportunity to partner with Medtronic to explore joint commercialisation of products and/or run commercial pilots for their proposed MedTech or digital health product solutions.

The final round of the Challenge is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 alongside the Medtronic Asia Innovation Conference that will be hosted at Medtronic's regional headquarters in Singapore.

"Building on the entrepreneurial spirit that we share with other companies, including start-ups serves as a launchpad for us to grow new ideas, empower an innovative ecosystem and translate this collaboration into actionable outcomes. Medtronic is one of the best destination for start-ups and innovators due to the large and diverse portfolio across 70 disease areas. This is indeed aligned to our new brand and bold ambition to become the global healthcare technology leader, with the focus on AI, Robotics, Automation, IoT and Digital Health," said Chris Lee, President for Asia Pacific, Medtronic.

Medtronic Australasia Vice President and Managing Director Liz Carnabuci added: "Australia is home to many medical and high-tech healthcare innovations and MAIC is an extension of our commitment to local innovation. MAIC provides a unique opportunity for Australian innovators to tap into Medtronic's reach in APAC and we look forward to receiving applications from across the MedTech ecosystem."

The Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge is accepting submissions now until 26 November. For more information, visit http://maic.medtronic.com.

In Australia, Medtronic has supported innovators in partnership with industry groups including AusBiotech and MedTech Actuator.

In 2020, Medtronic launched Eureka LIVE at the AusMedTech conference which invited early stage MedTech firms to pitch their ideas and receive funding. Additionally, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when ventilators were in short supply globally, Medtronic partnered with Victoria-based innovator JigSpace to provide 3D training guides for its ventilators.

Medtronic extends commitment to innovation in APAC

The MAIC is facilitated via the inaugural Medtronic Open Innovation Platform (OIP), an initiative launched by Medtronic with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The OIP will bring strategic collaboration in healthcare technologies amongst various stakeholders across the ecosystem through capability development, partnerships and business organisations networking in the areas of MedTech and digital health in APAC, with Singapore as the epicentre.

Keeping the unique healthcare needs of APAC, this first-of-its-kind platform will enable Medtronic to explore and advance partnership opportunities that can help Medtronic leverage data, AI, and automation to address patient needs.

In addition to MAIC, as part of the OIP, Medtronic will also open its first-ever digital Medtronic Innovation Centre (dMIC) in Singapore. The facility will offer access to Medtronic technology and solutions, as well as opportunities to interact with regional and global experts from Medtronic professional network and a collaborative space for an all-round immersive experience of product and therapy innovation. The facility is expected to be open in 2022.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, cranial and spinal robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.

www.medtronic.com.au

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE Medtronic

