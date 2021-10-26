U.S. markets closed

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund Adopts SS&C's New Mobile App

·2 min read
In this article:
SS&C Bluedoor's new app gives superannuation members real-time access to their accounts

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund (ACSRF), a leading industry super fund, has extended its partnership with SS&C Bluedoor. As part of the agreement, the superannuation fund has implemented a new mobile app for its members.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

SS&C Bluedoor's suite of digital solutions includes an app for the superannuation market to improve member accessibility. SS&C's 2020 Superannuation Survey found most super members prefer digital communications, including mobile tools. The mobile app is part of ACSRF's omnichannel engagement with members, enabling real-time access to super and pension information from their mobile devices.

"We had developed a leading-edge responsive digital portal, but our members were asking for a mobile application to engage with the fund," said Greg Cantor, ACSRF CEO. "We chose SS&C to deliver our mobile application as they offered a modern, functionally-rich app with a quick time to market and best member value. By leveraging SS&C's technology, we continue to deliver the best possible outcomes for ACSRF's members."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with ACSRF in the Australian market," said Jude Metcalfe, Managing Director, SS&C Australia. "We are excited at the opportunity to help ACSRF achieve their goals of delivering more tools for their members while continuously enhancing their experience."

Learn more about SS&C Mobile app here.

About ACSRF

ACSRF is a profit-to-member fund that assists members from the Catholic education, healthcare, aged care and welfare sectors with their retirement savings. Founded 40 years ago, ACSRF manage over $9 billion on behalf of 88,000 members and support more than 5,000 employers across Australia.
https://www.catholicsuper.com.au/

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-catholic-superannuation-and-retirement-fund-adopts-sscs-new-mobile-app-301409280.html

SOURCE SS&C

