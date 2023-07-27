Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 41% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Australian Clinical Labs implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Australian Clinical Labs.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Clinical Labs?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Australian Clinical Labs already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Australian Clinical Labs' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Australian Clinical Labs. Our data shows that Crescent Capital Partners Management Pty Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.9% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Melinda McGrath, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Australian Clinical Labs

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Australian Clinical Labs Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$17m worth of the AU$638m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Australian Clinical Labs. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 30%, private equity firms could influence the Australian Clinical Labs board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.8%, of the Australian Clinical Labs stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

