Australian Code Consulting and Fire Safety Engineering Firm BCA Logic Joins the Jensen Hughes Team

·2 min read

Acquisition extends Jensen Hughes' geographic reach to Australia, a high-growth region with a mature building and fire regulatory regime; establishes a base for future expansion

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of BCA Logic, a market leader in Australia in code consulting and performance-based design engineering. The acquisition of BCA Logic marks the company's first entry into the Australian market, where recent legislative changes are expected to drive growth in the fire engineering industry.

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, our international teams of 1,400+ engineers, technical experts, architects and consultants partner with clients in 100+ countries to make our world safe, secure and resilient. Please visit www.jensenhughes.com to learn more.

BCA Logic was established in New South Wales in 1997 by Directors Allan Harriman and Stuart Boyce. "Every BCA Logic team member is essential, and all 48 employees will become part of the Jensen Hughes team. During the integration process, BCA Logic will continue its normal operations as a co-branded entity," said Allan Harriman. "Joining the largest fire engineering firm in the world enhances career opportunities for BCA employees both within Australia and globally. It will also provide our clients significantly expanded expertise and services offerings," said Stuart Boyce.

"The BCA Logic focus on people, clients, industry, performance and commitment to technical excellence and exceptional client service makes them a natural fit with Jensen Hughes. We are delighted to welcome this market-leading company with strong historical growth to our team and excited to tap into Australia's growing code consulting and fire engineering market," said Pankaj Duggal, President and COO of Jensen Hughes.

For more information, visit jensenhughes.com

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, our international teams of 1,400+ engineers, technical experts, architects and consultants partner with clients in 100+ countries to make our world safe, secure and resilient. Since 1939, we have earned trust among our clients, people and communities by bringing integrity to our relationships, innovation to our industry and technical excellence to many of the most complex challenges in the world. Our major business lines include fire safety engineering, risks and hazards, security risk consulting, emergency management and planning, and forensic engineering. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Media Contact:
Ariane Wolff
Warner Communications
ariane@warnerpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623608/Jensen_Hughes_Portrait_Main_CMYK_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jensen Hughes

