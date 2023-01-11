U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,882.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,286.50
    +4.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.62
    -0.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3900
    +0.1980 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,464.07
    +260.73 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    +5.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,455.14
    +279.58 (+1.07%)
     

Australian CPI inflation rebounds to annual 7.3% in Nov

·1 min read
The Sydney city centre as New South Wales surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian inflation re-accelerated in November as strong demand drove holiday costs higher and flooding pushed up vegetable prices, a sign inflationary pressures had yet to peak.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.3% in the year to November, entirely reversing a surprise pullback to 6.9% in October.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose at an annual pace of 5.6% in November picking up from 5.4% in October.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

