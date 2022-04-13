U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +19.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,274.00
    +135.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,027.50
    +82.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +11.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.10
    +0.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.80
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6000
    +0.2120 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,830.38
    +430.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.54
    +8.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,736.70
    +401.72 (+1.53%)
     

Australian Ethical makes 3 senior Investment Committee hires; invests in adviser channel amid continued record growth

·4 min read

SYDNEY, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's original responsible investment and super fund manager Australian Ethical has made three senior hires in its Investment Committee, to further boost its leadership in ethical and ESG asset allocation as ethical investing becomes best practice due to burgeoning demand.

John McMurdo, CEO &amp; MD of Australian Ethical
John McMurdo, CEO & MD of Australian Ethical

Sean Henaghan is the current CIO of Aurora Capital and former CIO of AMP Capital Multi-Asset Group, and has proven leadership of a substantial investment business with over $100 billion of assets across a range of multi-asset investments.

Sandra McCullagh is a current non-executive director (NED) of the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), a former NED of QSuper, and established the ESG equities research capability at Credit Suisse Australia.

Steve Rankine is the former Head of Asset Management at Hastings Funds Management and, prior to that, MD of Debt Capital Markets at Westpac Institutional Bank. He now sits on several investment committees and boards across funds management, infrastructure, and insurance.

The three new hires will strongly complement the skillsets of Australian Ethical's existing investment committee, bringing the committee's total to seven. They follow the recent hire of Angus Dennis as investment director leading the institutional channel strategy after joining from Vanguard Australia.

The move also supports Australian Ethical's ongoing investment in the adviser channel to meet increasing consumer demand for values-based investing, after adviser-related flows jumped 135 percent from $61 million in 1H21 to $145 million in 1H22.

This investment includes the launch of an adviser resource hub, extending the adviser team to provide national coverage, and a new online resource to help advisers talk about climate with clients.

It also follows recent RIAA and Australian Ethical research that saw 'knowledge about responsible investing' overtake 'investment returns' as the number one priority for customers of advisers for the first time since the survey has run.

John McMurdo, CEO & MD of Australian Ethical, said: "Australians are increasingly demanding ethical investment options from their advisers, fund managers, super fund providers, and other investment professionals. It is no longer acceptable for money managers to solely chase solid returns. We must also achieve solid returns through ethical means on top of delivering financial outcomes.

"For this reason we have built on our 35 years' experience as Australia's pioneering ethical investor, by further shoring up the ethical pedigree of our Investment Committee and adviser offering. We hope to help more advisers take full advantage of the surge of interest in responsible and ethical investing that is accelerating flows of our funds."

Sandra McCullagh said: "I am delighted to join the Investment Committee of Australian Ethical, whose leading work in responsible investment I have respected and admired since my time at Credit Suisse. It is pleasing to see the continual growth in responsible investing."

Sean Henaghan said: "I am excited to be joining Australia's leading ethical manager to assist them in their ambition of becoming a substantial multi-asset investor."

Steve Rankin said: "Over the last several years I have watched and been encouraged by the growth in ESG in the companies I am involved with, and am very excited to expand those horizons with Australian Ethical who are leading the way."

Australian Ethical (www.australianethical.com.au) is Australia's original responsible investment and fastest-growing super fund manager, with a 35-year track record, over $6.94 billion in Funds Under Management (FUM), and above-market returns in its premium products.

Australian Ethical offers 9 managed funds and 13 investment options in its superannuation fund. These are managed by an in-house team of investment professionals consisting of sector specialists with an average of over 16 years of experience, and an internal ethics team with a separate reporting line. Every decision made by both teams is guided by the Australian Ethical Charter and its responsible investment philosophy. The investment team combines the most comprehensive ethical assessment process in the market with fundamental bottom-up stock analysis that goes far deeper than generic ESG investing.

Australian Ethical is rated as one of the top-performing super funds and investment managers by Super Ratings, Chant West, Morningstar, Money Magazine, Rainmaker, Forbes, and Financial Standard.

SOURCE Australian Ethical

Recommended Stories

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

    The e-commerce platform company has thrived since the pandemic began, but it was growing rapidly even before the crisis.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Procter & Gamble hikes dividend by 5%

    Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) said late Tuesday its board approved a 5% dividend hike for its 66th straight year of dividend increases. The consumer products maker said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 91.33 cents a share, up from a previous 87 cents a share, on May 16 to shareholders of record as of April 22. Procter & Gamble shares were unchanged after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $159.01.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?