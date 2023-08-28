Australian Finance Group's (ASX:AFG) Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.041

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) has announced that on 22nd of September, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.041, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The yield is still above the industry average at 7.3%.

Australian Finance Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 77% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Australian Finance Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Australian Finance Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.0426 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.107. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Australian Finance Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.3% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Australian Finance Group's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Australian Finance Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Australian Finance Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Australian Finance Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

