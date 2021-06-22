U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.75
    +11.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.14
    +35.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,175.55
    +34.07 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.45
    -10.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7200
    +0.4220 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,466.58
    -2,450.92 (-7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.75
    -67.58 (-8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.76
    +20.47 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Australian fintech Zeller lands $50M AUD led by Spark Capital at a $400M AUD valuation

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Zeller, a Melbourne-based fintech founded by former Square executives to serve small- to mid-sized businesses, has raised $50 million AUD (about $37.5 million USD) led by Spark Capital, the investment firm whose portfolio also includes Twitter, Slack and Coinbase. Zeller's valuation is now $400 million AUD (about $301 million USD).

The funding included participation from returning investors Square Peg, Apex Capital Partners and Addition, and brings Zeller’s total raised in under a year to $81 million AUD. This amount includes a pre-launch Series A led by Addition, the investment firm started by Lee Fixel, and seed funding.

Zeller, a fintech founded by Square alumni, raises $25M AUD Series A led by Lee Fixel’s Addition

Zeller was founded last year by Ben Pfisterer, Square’s former Asia Pacific and Australia head, and Dominic Yap, the fintech’s former strategy and growth lead. The company launched its first products for small businesses on May 4, including EFTPOS (electronic funds transfer at point of sale) terminals, business accounts and cards.

The company says more than 1,500 Australian businesses signed up in the month after its launch, and weekly payment volume has been growing 200%. About 80% of businesses who started using Zeller switched from Australia’s four biggest banks, citing their desire for lower fees and better customer support.

Zeller’s new funding will be used to grow its research and engineering hub, including filling 18 new engineering roles that will support Zeller’s plan to become a fully-regulated business bank.

In a press statement, Spark Capital investor James Kuklinski said, “From our first meeting with Ben, we knew we wanted to be a part of Zeller. Australia’s business banking landscape is dominated by a small group of incumbents, and is ripe for disruption through simpler, more transparent pricing, best-in-class technology and better customer service.”

Square’s bank arm launches as fintech aims ‘to operate more nimbly’

 

