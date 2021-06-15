U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,133.25
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,322.20
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.28 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.59
    +0.94 (+6.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,980.91
    +764.86 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.87
    +33.03 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.67
    +14.99 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Australian ID verification startup OCR Labs raises $15M Series A to expand into UK/Turkey/Europe

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

With the gig economy came the need for ID verification, thus startups like OnFido (raised $188.8 million) appeared, alongside several others. But this sector is by no means ‘done’ yet.

Now, OCR Labs, which emerged from Australia, has announced a €12.5M / $15 million Series A funding round led by Turkish investors Oyak Group, to expand its services and team to the UK, Turkey and Europe. Halkin Ventures invested in its seed round. The startup specializes in digital ID verification, customer onboarding, identity fraud, and regulatory compliance.

OCR Labs, founded in 2018 by Daniel Aiello and Matthew Adams, says its technology uses "five proprietary technologies in one solution, including identity document optical character recognition (OCR), document fraud assessment, liveness detection, video fraud assessment, and face matching”. This supports AML and KYC regulations.

Daniel Aiello, Co-Founder, and CPO of OCR Labs, commented, “The need for digital verification is growing exponentially. This past year we’ve seen more demand from new sectors as they try to navigate the pandemic and an inability to operate in person...No one wants to spend hours trying to prove who they are, whether it’s for a job or for a bank account, and we also want to know we’re protected against identity theft and fraud. Digital ID verification has a key role to play, but this year we’ve also seen the limitations if hybrid models are used. People are a barrier and a risk, but fully automated technology can have a huge impact on many industries and privacy. OCR Labs is built to be secure, frictionless and fast, and capable of recognizing ID documents the world over.”

OCR Labs is used by recruitment business REED in the UK. Russ Cohn, an early member of the Google UK leadership team, has been appointed OCR's General Manager of International Operations, based out of London.

Cohn commented: “The technology that Matt and Dan have created is completely automated, so it doesn't rely on any humans behind the scenes. That's very key at the moment. We’ve seen how COVID has impacted having that hybrid solution, so automation increases the speed and delivery of the technology to our users… A lot of competitors outsource and use different vendors to put together a solution.”

