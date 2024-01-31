Australian Inflation Cools Further, Easing RBA Rate Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s headline inflation cooled further in the final three months of 2023, bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank to keep interest rates unchanged next week and sending the currency lower.

The consumer price index advanced 4.1% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, coming in below economists’ estimate of 4.3%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. A closely watched core inflation gauge — the trimmed mean — rose 4.2%, also less than forecast.

The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.3% to 65.83 cents and the yield on policy-sensitive three-year bonds extended an earlier drop on easing bets. Stocks swung to gains. Traders are now pricing in a 70% chance of a rate cut in June, up from about 50% on Tuesday, and fully pricing an August move.

Central bank Governor Michele Bullock is trying to slow inflation without choking off economic growth, and Australia’s 4.25 percentage points of rate increases since 2022 are at the lower end of the global tightening scale. Wednesday’s CPI data will feed into the RBA staff’s updated forecasts that will be released simultaneously with the board’s policy decision on Tuesday.

The RBA’s November forecasts — its most recent — showed inflation holding above the top of its 2-3% target until late 2025.

Wednesday’s data comes as US inflation appears to be on a fast track to return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and other global central banks have also seen consumer prices cool quickly.

Bullock is concerned about the stickiness of services prices in Australia and has warned that the central bank’s willingness to take a bit longer to return inflation to target to preserve job gains has its limits. Policymakers worry that the longer CPI remains above the 2-3% target the more likely it is that inflation expectations will become unmoored.

The impact of the RBA’s hikes so far has been mixed — consumers are downbeat and corporate confidence is beginning to weaken. On the flip side, the jobs market and house prices both persist in defying tighter policy.

Today’s quarterly CPI report also showed:

Rent costs rose 0.9% in the quarter, slowing from 2.2% in the three months through September. The rate was moderated by changes to Commonwealth Rent Assistance, the ABS said

Quarterly food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose at the weakest pace since September 2021

In contrast, over the past 12 months insurance jumped 16.2%, making it the largest annual rise since March 2001

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Garfield Reynolds and Matthew Burgess.

(Adds chart, markets and further details.)

