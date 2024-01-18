Australian Jobs Unexpectedly Slump, Boosting Rate-Cut Wagers

(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment surprisingly tumbled in December, snapping four months of gains and sending the currency lower as traders boosted wagers on the Reserve Bank switching to policy easing this year.

The economy shed 65,100 roles, led by the biggest monthly drop in full-time employment since the height of pandemic, government data showed Thursday. Unemployment held at 3.9%, cushioned by a sharp fall in the number of workers seeking jobs.

The Australian dollar declined as much as 0.4% as swaps traders priced in about a 60% chance the central bank will lower borrowing costs in August, up from 50% before the employment release. Stocks pared losses.

“Make no mistake, the labor market is cooling and following a recent run of softer inflation data, RBA rate cuts are coming,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG in Sydney. “Inflation data scheduled for release on Jan. 31 will determine whether expectations of two 25 basis-point RBA rate cuts become three in 2024.”

While the monthly data is volatile, the result suggests a long-awaited loosening of the labor market may be in prospect following 4.25 percentage points of rate hikes since May 2022. Thursday’s report, together with fourth-quarter inflation data, will help shape the RBA’s policy decision at its Feb. 5-6 meeting — the first of the year.

The central bank last month held rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% while sticking with its tightening bias.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Labor demand is on track to slow even faster as the economy decelerates. For the RBA this will be a compelling reason to reverse course and start cutting rates as soon as the second quarter.”

— James McIntyre, economist

For the full note, click here

The employment report showed full-time jobs plummeted by the most since May 2020 while part-time positions gained a bit over 40,000.

“A 106,600 decline in full employment is not Australian-dollar helpful and supports RBA rate-cut expectations in the second-half,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The Australian dollar is at risk of extending its recent decline.”

Policymakers in December described the labor market as still tight while pointing to leading indicators such as job vacancies that have begun to ease from high levels. Against that backdrop, Thursday’s report is likely to bolster confidence among RBA watchers that an easing is in prospect.

Annual jobs growth dropped to 2.8% in December from 3.6% at the start of 2023. The RBA expects the jobless rate to climb to 4.25% by late this year.

Thursday’s labor data also showed:

The participation rate fell to 66.8% from a revised 67.3%

Underemployment held at 6.5% and the underutilization rate was also unchanged at 10.4%

The employment to population ratio decreased to 64.2%

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Garfield Reynolds and Matthew Burgess.

(Adds chart, Bloomberg Economics.)

