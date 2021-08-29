U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.75
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,441.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,450.75
    +24.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.00
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.63 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,824.76
    -84.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.29
    +56.39 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Australian Law Firms See Demand Grow Amid the Pandemic - 2021 Australia: State of the Legal Market Report by Thomson Reuters Institute

·4 min read

Australian firms are a "beacon of innovation" fueled by technology, necessity and crisis

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian law firms saw demand and profitability grow in fiscal year (FY) 2021 as they successfully navigated the turbulence of the past year. A new report issued by the Thomson Reuters Institute, 2021 Australia: State of the Legal Market, says that despite the remarkable recovery in the Australian market, firms must now make "big strategic decisions" on how to deploy technology to ensure their best opportunities for future growth.

Through a combination of demand growth, slightly higher rates, and reduced expenses, firm profits grew to record highs in FY 2021, with average profit as a percent of revenue over the last 12 months rising to 36.8%. The report shows results for FY 2021, which ended June 30 – a period that covers both the downturn during the depths of the pandemic in 2020, and the emerging recovery in 2021.

"Australian law firms have proven themselves extremely resilient in managing through the tremendous ups and downs encountered over the past year," said Jackie Rhodes, managing director of Asia & Emerging Markets, Thomson Reuters. "In particular, the sudden shift to remote working can be considered a success for the Australian legal market, enabling firms to uncover new efficiencies while providing their legal talent the flexibility and balance they had craved."

Australian law firms saw an average 2.2% increase in legal demand in FY 2021. Demand for regulatory, M&A, banking & finance, and general corporate work drove much of the growth. Conversely, demand for real estate, construction, and insolvency & restructuring declined. The overall increase in demand was a major achievement amidst the challenges of the pandemic. The demand growth was lower than the 7.4% in FY 2020 ending June 30, 2020, as well as the 4.8% in FY 2019, and 7.8% in FY 2018.

In addition, the average firm managed a modest 1.6% increase in worked rates, along with a significant 3.5% reduction in expenses. Together with the higher demand, this created a very favourable scenario for firm profitability.

"Law firms responded to market conditions with strategic approaches, and reimagining client experiences," continued Rhodes. "Firms are taking the opportunity to serve clients better, which is helping to strengthen their relationships. The appetite for digital transformation has never been stronger, creating greater efficiency and flexibility in providing legal guidance."

U.S. Comparisons

Australian firms, on average, performed better than U.S. counterparts in terms of demand growth and growth in lawyers. The 2.2% increase in Australian law firm demand in FY 2021 compares against 0.5% demand growth for U.S. law firms over the comparable time period. Similarly, Australian firms saw 3.4% increase in lawyer (qualified fee earner) growth, while U.S. firms contracted their lawyer headcount by 0.5%.

Headwinds and Tailwinds

Further ups and downs may lie ahead for reasons other than the pandemic. The conclusion of the Hayne Royal Commission will signal the end of legal advisory opportunities for which firms had so vigorously competed during the past few years. This will likely produce additional headwinds for firms. On the other hand, a growing penchant for similar commissions and inquiries may conversely drive additional growth opportunities in the future.

"Skill, vision and innovation from law firm leaders all contributed to the positive FY 2021 results and the accompanying relief that Australian firms managed to weather the brunt of the storm and emerge in better shape than ever," said Mike Abbott, vice president, Market Insights and Thought Leadership, Thomson Reuters. "However, with continuing uncertainties ahead, further progress may rely on learning from the lessons of FY 2021 and capitalising on the best takeaways."

To download a copy of the 2021 Australia: State of the Legal Market, go to: https://insight.thomsonreuters.com.au/legal/resources/resource/2021-australia-state-of-the-legal-market-report.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT:

Roisin Kelly-Goldsmith
Thomson Reuters
+612 9171 7161
roisin.kelly-goldsmith@thomsonreuters.com

Jeff McCoy
Thomson Reuters
+1.763.326.4421
jeffrey.mccoy@thomsonreuters.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Recommended Stories

  • Wood you look at that: Lumber is cheap again

    For the 13th consecutive week, the price of framing lumber is down.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed Today

    In March, Support.com made public its intention to merge with Greenidge Generation Holdings, a vertically integrated power-generation and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company. Then in July, Greenidge Generation announced its plans to build a new carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining operation in South Carolina.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • ‘We can’t afford to leave’: Some unable to flee ahead of Hurricane Ida

    Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Stocks Set to Climb on Powell’s Dovish Fed Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to rise Monday after U.S. equities rallied to a record and Treasuries advanced on Jerome Powell’s signal of a cautious and gradual withdrawal of pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support.Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rose, while U.S. contracts were steady. The S&P 500 climbed following Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, in which he said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise interest rates and will be gui

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    The company's future might be even brighter than its recent past. With many contracts already in place and BioNTech estimating capacity of 3 billion doses this year and up to 4 billion next year, analysts are expecting much of the same for 2022. Pfizer and Moderna have both already raised prices in more-recent supply deals.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • Hertz Stock Looks Appealing. The Warrants Might Be Even Better.

    Hertz had successful second quarter, and the current quarter could be even better. Consider the 30-year warrants, a call option with an exercise price of $13.80.