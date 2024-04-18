Australian Miner Stocks Trail Global Peers as Iron Ore Drags

Georgina McKay
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The performance of Australia’s mining stocks is lagging their global peers by the the most in over a year, as China’s uneven recovery and volatile metal prices weigh on shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Recent rallies in gold and copper prices have done little to lift the S&P/ASX 200 Materials Index, down 6.6% for the year, due largely to share declines in behemoths BHP Group Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd, which account for over half the gauge. In contrast, the Bloomberg World Mining Index is up almost 7%.

Miner shares have trailed falling iron ore prices, which have sunk by 17% this year as China’s real estate slump continues to damp steel demand. Both Rio Tinto and BHP get more than half of their revenue from China.

Still, there might be some positives for miners: ore prices are rebounding after dipping below $100 a ton, and quarterly production updates from BHP and Rio Tinto cast copper as a bright spot for both miners. SBG Securities analyst Tim Clark raised the recommendation on BHP to buy from hold following its trading update.

“We do expect the demand outlook out of China to stabilize into mid-year and be supportive of early-stage commodities, such as iron ore, coal,” UBS analysts including Lachlan Shaw wrote in an April 9 note.

Prolonged US dollar strength may also benefit Aussie miners’ profits as their US dollar-denominated export incomes gain from favorable exchange rates.

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson and Paul-Alain Hunt.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • State of Freight: How long will trucking market trough linger?

    The April State of Freight webinar tried to make sense of a trucking market that has now been in the doldrums for two years. The post State of Freight: How long will trucking market trough linger? appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • IMF Latest: Brazil’s Haddad Sees Global Market Repricing on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he anticipates the Federal Reserve’s delay in lowering interest rates will trigger a repricing across global markets, while the nation’s central bank chief expressed confidence in Brazil’s external accounts.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Con

  • Stocks vs. ETFs: Which should you invest in?

    Here’s all you need to know about stocks vs. ETFs and when it’s best to use each one.

  • Small Group Of Hedge Funds Wields Dominance In US Treasury Market: 'A Concentration Of Vulnerability Has Built Up,' IMF Warns

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about a small number of hedge funds that now hold significant control over the U.S. Treasury futures market. “A concentration of vulnerability has built up, as a handful of highly leveraged funds account for most of the short positions in Treasury futures,” the IMF’s April 2024 Global Financial Stability (GFS) report states. This concentration of short positions by highly leveraged funds could pose systemic threats to the financial stabil

  • Stock market today: US indexes gain as traders try to break 4-day losing streak

    US stocks were mixed on Thursday. The market will get fresh commentary from a handful of Fed speakers throughout the day.

  • iShares Sees $1 Billion in Single Day Outflows; ETF League Tables as of April 18

    Vanguard saw $716 million in inflows in a single day on April 18.

  • Netflix Adds 9.33 Million Customers, Says Gains Will Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. posted its best start to the year since 2020, attracting more new customers than anyone expected thanks to a strong slate of original programs and a crackdown on password sharing.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe compan

  • Time to Buy the Dip? These Top Ranked Stocks are on Sale Now

    This pullback is presenting discerning investors the opportunity to buy some of the markets strongest stocks at a discount

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Meta releases early versions of its Llama 3 AI model

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Meta Platforms on Thursday released early versions of its latest large language model, Llama 3, and an image generator that updates pictures in real time while users type prompts, as it races to catch up to generative AI market leader OpenAI. The models will be integrated into its virtual assistant Meta AI, which the company is pitching as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers, citing performance comparisons on subjects like reasoning, coding and creative writing against offerings from rivals including Alphabet's Google and French startup Mistral AI. The updated Meta AI assistant will be given more prominent billing within Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps as well as a new standalone website that positions it to compete more directly with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's breakout hit, ChatGPT.