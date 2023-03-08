Australian PDAC Delegation Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Australia's High Commissioner to Canada, The Hon. Scott Ryan, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2023 Convention and Australia's visiting delegates.

Currently, there are 46 companies mining in Australia, with over 100 properties, listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2023, these companies raised approximately $1.4 billion in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral industry. With over 6,500 members and more than 100 countries attending each, PDAC helps to propel leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

