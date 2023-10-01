Australian Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:AR3) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Australian Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:AR3) future prospects. Australian Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earths mineral resource opportunities in Australia. The AU$34m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$2.4m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Australian Rare Earths' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Australian Rare Earths

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Australian Rare Earths is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$3.1m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 22% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Australian Rare Earths' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Australian Rare Earths has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.