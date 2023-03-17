U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,214.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,577.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.21 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2700
    -0.3150 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,901.21
    +1,448.93 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.21
    +29.59 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,177.43
    +166.82 (+0.62%)
     

Australian regulator accepts PayPal unit's undertaking for money laundering laws

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of a PayPal logo

(Reuters) - Australia's financial crime regulator said on Friday it accepted an enforceable undertaking from payments giant PayPal Holdings' local unit to ensure its compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

In 2019, AUSTRAC, which is tasked with ensuring compliance with the laws, had ordered PayPal Australia Pty Ltd to appoint an external auditor to look at fund transfers after the regulator identified concerns with its reporting obligations.

"PayPal Australia self-identified a reporting obligation issue to AUSTRAC. We have fully co-operated with AUSTRAC throughout their investigation..." a PayPal Australia spokesperson said.

AUSTRAC said in a statement that PayPal has already undertaken significant work, including an independent audit, to ensure its compliance with the anti-money laundering obligations.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

