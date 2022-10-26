U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.25
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,799.00
    -78.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,490.75
    -222.75 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.10
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1455
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2500
    +0.2330 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,227.38
    +889.38 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.01
    +26.62 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,536.76
    +286.48 (+1.05%)
     

Australian regulator appeals dismissal of petition against CBA, unit by court

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said it had appealed the Federal Court's decision to dismiss its petition against the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its pension unit on allegations of improperly collecting commissions.

Last month, the Australian Federal Court dismissed a petition by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) that accused the country's top lender and Colonial First State of a scheme, where the bank took commission to sell products for its unit from 2013 to 2019, a banned practice known as conflicted remuneration.

"We have appealed this decision because we are concerned that it will limit the operation of conflicted remuneration laws introduced in 2012," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Inflation Is ‘Dragon We Need to Slay,’ Treasurer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Accelerating inflation is “public enemy number one” in Australia’s economy, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, as the annual headline figure rose to a 32-year high on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: M

  • Carbon Credit Investment Firm Vida Carbon Joins International Emissions Trading Association

    Today, Vida Carbon Corp ("Vida Carbon" or the "Company") announces that it has been accepted as a member of the International Emissions Trading Association ("IETA"), the world leader in market-based climate solutions. Membership in IETA recognizes Vida Carbon as a reputable carbon credit investment firm as the Company continues to invest in high-quality carbon credit projects globally.

  • Dusty Baker 4 wins away from replacing Jack McKeon as oldest manager to win a World Series

    Jack McKeon, an ageless wonder, was 72 when he directed the Florida Marlins to the 2003 World Series championship. Dusty Baker is 73.

  • A Majority of US Voters Want More Crypto Regulation, Poll Shows

    Poll results indicate that more voters want to see lawmakers treat cryptocurrency as a “serious and valid part of the economy” than as a “mechanism for fraud” and other crimes.

  • Series history: Broncos and Jaguars look to break series tie

    Broncos Wire examines the series history between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Ravens ILB Patrick Queen is playing well, building confidence

    Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen talks about his confidence building after a strong stretch

  • Hynix Warns US Chip Curbs Could Shut Giant China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. warned that the Biden administration’s escalating restrictions could force the closure or sale of a major plant in China, an “extreme situation” or worst-case scenario it hopes to avert.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared Af

  • Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Friday

    Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, the source added. The move is the clearest sign yet that Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge's deadline to complete the transaction by Friday. The banks that committed to fund Musk's buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: Market

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Chipotle earnings: 'May be time to call the bottom on restaurant margins,' analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chipotle's latest earnings miss alongside a revenue miss, the restaurant chain's sales growth, pricing trends on menu items, and growth forecasts for store expansions.

  • HSBC's direction in question after Elhedery's sprint to CEO contender

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Georges Elhedery's appointment as HSBC's chief financial officer caps a journey that's taken him from war-torn Lebanon to frontrunner for the top job at Europe's biggest bank. Known at HSBC for his strategic vision more than for his accounting skills, Elhedery has climbed the ranks of HSBC’s investment bank since joining in 2005. "It was a surprise to us,” said Hugh Young, Asia chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of HSBC's top 25 shareholders.

  • SEC asks court to deny Ripple motion for summary judgment in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.

  • Poor report cards at U.S. companies fan recession fears

    U.S. companies from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft to GE and toymaker Mattel on Tuesday reported big slowdowns in growth or warned things were going to get worse, fanning recession fears and driving down stocks. U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October, data showed Tuesday, after two straight monthly increases amid heightened inflation concerns and worries of a possible recession next year. After years of turbo-charged growth, Microsoft posted its slowest rise in sales in five years and Google parent Alphabet grew just 6% last quarter at its slowest pace since September 2013 barring a small quarterly decline in 2020.