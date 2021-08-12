U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,373.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.50
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.20
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.27
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4110
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,019.58
    +234.69 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.49
    +25.65 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,130.80
    +60.29 (+0.21%)
     

Australian researchers at Deakin Uni. receive grant to develop advanced fuels for generating clean, safe, fusion energy

·1 min read

Dr Adi Paterson appointed to HB11 Energy Scientific Advisory Board

  • The world's first research project on advanced fuel development for hydrogen-boron fusion will be launched between HB11 Energy and Deakin University at the Institute for Frontier Materials in Geelong

  • Former CEO of ANSTO, Dr Adi Paterson, joins the HB11 Energy Scientific Advisory Board

  • The project will support a growing international consortium of researchers in developing laser hydrogen-boron fusion energy for large-scale clean energy generation.

  • This project has the potential to re-establish Australia as a leader in fusion research and clean energy technology

GEELONG, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Linkage Grant awarded to HB11 Energy

Researchers at Deakin University and HB11 Energy Holdings have secured an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage Grant to support a $2M project to develop new fuels for hydrogen-boron fusion.

The research team will be led by internationally renowned nanomaterials expert, Professor Ying (Ian) Chen and include chief investigators Dr. Srikanth Mateti, Dr Qiran Cai (Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University) and Dr Warren McKenzie (HB11 Energy Holdings Pty Ltd).

"Deakin's Nanotechnology team is pleased to receive this ARC Linkage grant, which allows us to develop new hydrogen storage materials and technology required for clean fusion energy generation," said Prof Chen. "The team has over 20 years' research experience in nanomaterial discoveries, including those relating to hydrides with the highest hydrogen storage.

"We have also produced different boron nitride nanomaterials for several decades. This combined expertise gives us an advantage in the development of new fuel materials for hydrogen-boron fusion reactions. We thank Dr Warren McKenzie and HB11 Energy Holdings for the opportunity to collaborate in this very exciting new field."

Dr Warren McKenzie said, "This is a key project in HB11 Energy's scientific roadmap towards unlimited and safe nuclear energy, using boron as a fuel. The fuels we develop will be tested on various petawatt laser facilities around the world as there are no such facilities in Australia. Other collaborators come from the University of Rochester, University of Bordeaux, Queens University Belfast, University of Texas, UNSW Sydney and Macquarie University."

Dr Adi Paterson joins HB11 Energy

Former CEO of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Dr Adrian (Adi) Paterson, has joined HB11 Energy's Scientific Advisory Board.

Speaking of his appointment, Dr Paterson said: "This project opens a new chapter in fusion energy research as we aim to realise the promise of fusion as a large-scale source of clean energy for the next generation.

"The distinctive hydrogen-boron fusion reaction is aneutronic, promising a safe and sustainable reaction with no intractable long-term waste.

"It was Australian Sir Mark Oliphant who first discovered nuclear fusion and dreamed of the peaceful use of this energy source for the whole world. The research and development surrounding this program has been championed by an Australian – HB11 Energy founder Prof Heinrich Hora - and the technology has the potential to re-establish Australia as a leader in clean energy technology.

"In this context, the ARC Linkage Grant announced this week has special resonance and importance for this globally important Australian project. I'm very happy to be involved in a project that aims to make major developments in next-generation laser technology to optimise the specialised fuels that are being developed."

Deakin University team. From left, Prof Ian Chen, Dr Srikanth Mateti and Qiran Cai.
Deakin University team. From left, Prof Ian Chen, Dr Srikanth Mateti and Qiran Cai.

Hyperlinks:

HB11 Energy | new Laser Hydrogen-Boron fusion energy

Institute for Frontier Materials (IFM) | Deakin

RMS Funding Announcements web page | Australian Research Council

Dr Adi Patterson Linkedin

SOURCE HB11 Energy Holdings Pty Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica Making Strides in First 60 Days of ESG Platform Launch

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) today is reporting significant steps forward in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program, which was officially launched on June 3, 2021.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Now Climate Activists Want BHP to Keep Hold of Its Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s top miner, should abandon plans for multi-billion dollar sales of fossil fuels assets and instead responsibly close down the operations, according to an environmental campaign group.A proposal tabled on behalf of about 100 small investors by Market Forces, which coordinates groups of shareholders on climate issues, calls on the company to wind down production in line with international targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and to focus on helping communit

  • Bitcoin energy usage cleaner than every major industry – report

    According to recent research by Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin energy usage seems to be cleaner than every major industry and represents a rounding error in total energy consumption.

  • NRG Energy 2020 Sustainability Report: Solutions for Business

    Creating customer-focused paths to sustainable energy

  • 25 Hottest Countries in the World

    In this article, we will be discussing the 25 hottest countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the sun’s temporal temperature distribution and go directly to the 5 Hottest Countries in the World. The temporal temperature distribution around the world due to Earth’s tilted axis rotation around the sun allows for […]

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Replay: Bloom Energy CFO and CMO Join CorpGov Fireside Chat to Talk Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and the Infrastructure Bill

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a live fireside chat with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm EDT. The live event features Greg Cameron and Sharelynn Moore, who discuss the transition to a hydrogen economy and their recent electrolyzer launch, joined […]

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Biden’s OPEC Plea Pits Fuel Price Fears Against Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has pledged to wean the U.S. off of fossil fuels, and never has that call been more urgent than now, with United Nations-backed scientists warning of a point of no return.And yet, the Biden administration Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to unleash more crude onto global markets, stressing the importance of “affordable energy.” That doesn’t mean the U.S. president has suddenly turned his back on clean energy, but he’s facing the political reality

  • The EV Era Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

    Internal combustion engine vehicles have already peaked. Meanwhile, electric vehicles are getting more affordable, and they are going farther. Electric vehicle adoption is accelerating thanks to improvements in battery density and cost, expansion of charging infrastructure, and government policies that make driving polluting cars more difficult. EVs Are Picking Up Speed BloombergNEF's Economic Transition Scenario predicts passenger EV sales to increase sharply from 3 million in 2020 to 66 millio

  • Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic

    The storm is expected to reach Florida by the weekend, causing heavy winds and rainfall.

  • Clarion Partners, Taconic Partners and Bright Power Install Solar Photovoltaic Panels at Eastchester Heights

    Solar Panels will Bring Sustainability to Bronx Community and Environment

  • Africa’s first digital map of its land reveals a surprising fact about its trees

    There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.

  • Nature Is Calling - The Business Case for Resilience

    In late July, as wildfires and drought raged across the western United States, I paid a visit to my family’s farm in western Minnesota. The land has been in our family for 150 years – ever since my...

  • How to Sell ‘Carbon Neutral’ Fossil Fuel That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- The junior traders at TotalEnergies SE were essentially winging it last September by orchestrating the French energy giant’s first shipment of “carbon-neutral” natural gas. It’s the greenest-possible designation for fossil fuel and an important step in making the company’s core product more palatable in a warming world. Nailing down the deal involved googling and guesswork. Listen to this storyTotal had proposed the trade after learning a client had already purchased two carbon-ne

  • Entergy Helps Seed Success One Tree at a Time

    By: Jill Smith

  • Chile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see

    A punishing, decade-long drought in Chile has gone from bad to worse due to a scorching July, a month which typically brings midwinter weather showering the capital Santiago in rain and snow. On Tuesday, a central Santiago weather station had recorded just 78 mm (3 inches) of rainfall so far this year compared to last year's 180 mm and an average amount of 252 mm, according to Chile's Meteorological Service. Science Minister Andres Couve told Reuters on Tuesday that the steady decline in water reserves due to climate change was now a "national priority."

  • Republicans largely silent on 'code red' climate change report

    Monday's release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest grim assessment of the trajectory of global warming has been met by a chorus of silence by Republicans in Washington.