U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.51
    -1.81 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5420
    +0.4620 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,239.82
    +294.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.74
    -10.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Australian Route Optimization Software Market Expected to Surge Between 2021 and 2026 Due to Growth of E-Commerce

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Route Optimization Software Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the growth in e-commerce in the country. The increasing number of smartphone and internet users has propelled the e-commerce market growth.

The rise in online marketing and shopping application and the increasing involvement of millennials has become an imperative factor in the overall enhancement of the market. According to the International Trade Administration, the country has been one of the biggest e-commerce markets, worldwide and its revenue has been projected to reach US$32.3 billion in the year 2024. Online commerce has been representing around 9% of all the retail trade in the country.

Route optimization solutions help in the enhancement of the online delivery experience. It allows the user to save or reduce overhead costs and increase online delivery efficiency. Major companies have been making significant developments in the market.

For instance, MyRouteOnline has been providing route planning services to its customers in the country. The company has also created a navigation assistance app for smartphone users, which helps in making routing output easier to use.

Other players are also making key developments in the market. For instance, Caliper provides Maptitude software that finds and identifies routes for deliveries and travel and also calculates the distances between the respective destinations. These developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The Australia route optimization software market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 9.94% to grow to US$120.808 million by 2026, from US$60.217 million in 2019.

The market is expected to surge in the country, due to the increasing food and home delivery services, growth in e-commerce, and other related factors. The increasing number of internet and smartphone users is also expected to play a major role in the market growth.

According to the data given by the Australia Bureau of Statistics, there were more than 15 million internet subscribers in the country in the year 2019, and the volume of data downloaded also increased at a significant rate. The growth in the hospitality industry had also been expected to play a major role in the market growth.

Major food delivery companies, such as Manulog, Deliveroo, and UberEATS had been transforming the country's eatery behavior. Nestle, one of the major food and beverage players in the market, had stated that around 68 million food orders are being made in the country every year, and the food delivery segment takes a major share of those orders. These trends and developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years.

Major companies have been making significant developments in the market. For instance, Verizon Connect, one of the major players in the market, has been providing route optimization and planning software to its customers in the country. The company had stated that their software helps in finding cost-effective routes and saves capital and time. These trends and developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based System

A cloud-based route optimization software offers all the features and functionalities of any advanced route optimization software, along with the added advantages of scalability, enhanced security, easier disaster recovery, and always-on customer support among others.

Everything becomes centrally managed when using a cloud-based product as it offers real-time optimization functionalities as well as reduces the need to constantly worry about scheduling time and resources to perform maintenance or to upgrade security.

Moreover, the cloud-based deployment model involves little capital costs and requires low maintenance, making it increasingly in demand by various companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment includes the growth of the e-commerce industry in Australia.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, online sales in Australia registered a 55% rise in December 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Companies Mentioned

  • Trimble Inc.

  • ORTEC

  • Microlise Ltd.

  • OMNITRACS

  • ESRI

  • Route4Me Inc.

  • Routific

  • Verizon Connect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogfwk3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-route-optimization-software-market-expected-to-surge-between-2021-and-2026-due-to-growth-of-e-commerce-301477922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Let's See If CVS's Charts Look Healthy Ahead of Earnings

    CVS Health Corp is set to report their latest earnings numbers before the opening of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CVS, below, we can see that prices recently reached our year-ago price target of $108. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a new rising trend since early October and tells me that traders are more aggressive buyers of CVS.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaOil output will average 12

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Oil settles at lowest price in nearly a week as traders watch Iran talks, Ukraine

    Oil futures end lower Tuesday, continuing a pullback from levels last seen in 2014 as traders monitor talks aimed at returning Iran to an international nuclear accord.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Chinese miners dug up more than 4 billion tons of the dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time in 2021. The effort to stave off power outages involved unleashing some 300 million tons of capacity that’s still producing, and which is likely to add another 1% or 2% to annual output this year, according to forecasts from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.F

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Sherwin-Williams to invest $324M, add jobs in major expansion of Statesville operations

    State leaders this morning approved incentives for the project, which documents show would create 183 new jobs in Iredell County.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex sharply cuts oil supply to India as it readies new refinery -sources

    Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex has sharply reduced crude exports to India, the third largest market for its oil, amid preparations for a new refinery expected to absorb more of its output, according to data and people familiar with the matter. Petroleos Mexicanos in December said it would cut crude exports this year and could suspend them altogether in 2023 as the company works to meet the government's target of refining all of its oil domestically.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.