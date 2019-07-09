Australian student released from N.Korea says spy charges 'obviously' false

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - The Australian student released last week after being detained in North Korea said on Tuesday Pyongyang's accusation that he was a spy was "pretty obviously" false.

North Korean state media had accused Alek Sigley of espionage and incitement by working with foreign media, including NK News, a website that specializes in North Korea.

"The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false. The only material I gave to NK News was what was published publicly on the blog, and the same goes for other media outlets," Sigley said in a Tweet. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie)