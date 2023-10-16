Australian Treasury to release crypto draft legislation by 2024

Reuters

Shares in Germany's BioNTech fell on Monday after it flagged write-downs of up to 900 million euros ($947 million) reflecting similar charges its partner Pfizer announced on their COVID-19 vaccine business last week. Hit by a plunge in use of pandemic-related products, Pfizer on Friday said it would take $900 million in write-offs and other charges for their jointly developed Comirnaty vaccine, on top of much larger write-offs on Pfizer's own COVID treatment Paxlovid. For its third-quarter accounts, BioNTech will likely "recognise the effect of Pfizer's inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty in the third quarter of 2023 up to 0.9 billion euros, which represents BioNTech's half of the gross profit-sharing agreement with Pfizer," it said in a statement.