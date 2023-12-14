Australian Unemployment Hits 18-Month High Even as Jobs Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s jobless rate rose to the highest level in 1-1/2 years in November as an increase in people seeking work outweighed a surge in hiring, underscoring the Reserve Bank’s concerns about excessive demand.

Unemployment climbed to 3.9%, the highest level since May 2022 — when the RBA began its tightening cycle — from an upwardly revised 3.8% a month earlier, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The participation rate climbed to a record 67.2% in November as the economy added 61,500 roles, easily outpacing estimates for an 11,500 gain.

“We have continued to see employment growth keeping pace with high population growth through 2023,” said Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics. “The combination of strong growth in both employment and unemployment in November saw the employment-to-population ratio return to a record high.”

The Australian dollar climbed to 66.89 US cents at 11:47 am in Sydney from 66.67 cents just before the release while yields on the policy-sensitive three-year bond initially rose before giving up the gains.

The figures underscored the economy’s surprising resilience to the RBA’s 4.25 percentage points of rate hikes since May 2022. But they jar with a business survey earlier this week that showed confidence plunged to an 11-year low with forward indicators also softening.

Governor Michele Bullock reckons the labor market is now “not as tight as it was,” noting that some leading indicators such as job vacancies have begun to ease from high levels. Against that backdrop, today’s data is likely to surprise the RBA and encourage it to maintain a tightening bias.

The result “suggests labor demand remains resilient,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia. “While some of the heat is coming out of the labor market, this steady growth in employment shows that demand remains firm.”

Still, annual jobs growth edged down to 3.2% from 3.6% at the start of the year. Economists expect the pace of gains to slow with the jobless rate seen climbing to 4.25% next year.

“The slowing in hours means that overall growth rates in employment and hours worked are now similar over the past 18 months,” the ABS’s Jarvis said. “The narrowing gap between these two growth rates suggests that the labor market is now less tight than it has been.”

Bullock delivered her first interest-rate increase as governor last month, hiking to a 12-year high of 4.35% and ending four straight pauses. She left rates unchanged last week with money market bets implying the central bank is now done hiking and an easing cycle is likely to begin around mid-2024.

The RBA’s monetary policy board next meets on Feb. 5-6.

Today’s labor data also showed:

Underemployment rose to 6.5% and the underutilization rate climbed to 10.4%

Full-time roles jumped by 57,000, while part-time jobs gained 4,500

The employment to population ratio increased to 64.6%

