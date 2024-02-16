Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.17

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) will pay a dividend of A$0.17 on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Australian United Investment's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Australian United Investment was paying out 92% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

EPS is set to grow by 0.1% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 94%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Australian United Investment Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.295 total annually to A$0.37. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately, Australian United Investment's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Australian United Investment's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Australian United Investment's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Australian United Investment that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

