Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.20

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.20 per share on the 19th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Australian United Investment's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Australian United Investment's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 83% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Earnings per share could rise by 3.0% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 82% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Australian United Investment Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.295 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.37. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Australian United Investment stock. Is Australian United Investment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

