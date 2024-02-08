Australians given right to ignore out-of-hours work calls and emails

do not disturb phone

Australians have been given the legal right to throw another shrimp on the barbie rather than answer calls from their boss out of hours.

A bill proposing the “right to disconnect” was passed by the Commonwealth nation’s Senate on Thursday.

The law gives workers the right to ignore calls, emails and other messages from their bosses outside of work hours.

However, many business leaders have criticised the legislation as “rushed and flawed” given the advent of flexible working.

Similar laws giving employees a right to switch off their devices are already in place in France, Germany and other countries in the European Union.

Sydney resident Colvin Macpherson said: “I think it’s a wonderful idea.

“We all need to relax, we all need to be able to switch off and not be disturbed by emails and phone calls in the middle of the night.

“Both of my kids are lawyers as well, so they work horrendous hours as it is and you get things coming in at night time.”

Another worker, Ivan Karajas, added: “In general, I think the idea that you should be able to switch off when you get to the end of your work day and when you are at home doing your own thing over the weekend or on leave, that seems like a generally reasonable thing to me.”

The bill, which will need to go back to the House of Representatives to vote to approve some amendments, also includes other provisions like a clearer pathway from temporary to permanent work and minimum standards for temporary workers and truck drivers.

However, a joint statement from Australia’s chambers of commerce urged the Senate to carefully reconsider the implications of what it called a “rushed and flawed” legislation.

They said: “Modern technology has provided flexibility to the workforce and many employees no longer need to sit behind a desk from nine to five.

“We cannot allow industrial relations laws to make it harder for hard-working business owners to generate the wealth we enjoy as a nation.”

Bran Black, the chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, told reporters in Canberra that the provisions were anti-business and come at a time when Australia can least afford it.

He said: “Business is not opposed to the idea that people should be able to switch off, I know I like to switch off... but you need to be able to make sure that you get these policies right in terms of how they’re implemented and the type of consultation that is required to do that.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.