Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,556.62
    +18.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,273.03
    +184.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,265.86
    +65.88 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.54
    +12.28 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.27
    -0.83 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.40
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1760
    -0.3300 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,376.51
    +892.81 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.68
    +20.87 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.51
    -12.48 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,451.83
    +97.69 (+0.29%)
     

AustralianSuper to reject Brookfield's new $10.6 billion proposal for Origin Energy

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Brookfield Renewable logo

(Reuters) - Origin Energy's largest shareholder AustralianSuper said on Thursday it will vote against a latest revised $10.6 billion takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium, reiterating its view that the offer is "substantially below" its estimate of the power producer's long-term value.

Under the new terms, the A$9.43 per share bid remains but some investors can stay invested in the energy markets business that would be owned by Brookfield.

AustralianSuper, which owns more than 17% in Origin Energy, said the latest "low-ball offer" reaffirmed its view that the bid remained substantially below its estimate of the energy retailer's long-term value.

"AustralianSuper is resolute the value and future value of Origin is better in the hands of AustralianSuper members and other shareholders than a private equity consortium planning to shortchange them," the pension fund said.

A meeting in Sydney to vote on the original bid on Thursday has been delayed until Dec. 4 to consider the new offer, Origin said earlier.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Advertisement