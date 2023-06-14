Australia's AGL partners with BP to offer discounted charging to NSW customers

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy said on Thursday it has partnered with energy giant BP for a three-year agreement to offer discounted charging to drivers of electric vehicles in New South Wales, as more companies look to pivot to green energy.

Under the deal, the company and BP Pulse, the electric vehicle charging business of the London-based firm, will offer customers in New South Wales special charging rates and ultra-fast chargers when they sign up for AGL's existing Electric Vehicle (EV) at-home programme.

The company also said that as a part of the agreement, both parties will look to explore and collaborate on the public charging infrastructure powered by renewable energy.

BP said the agreement is in line with its strategy to roll out its network of 600 BP Pulse EV charging points across Australia by 2025.

"As we transition to a low-carbon future, this agreement will empower our customers with innovative, sustainable and cost-effective EV charging solutions," AGL Chief Customer Officer Jo Egan said.

The demand for electric vehicles has been on the rise recently, with multiple companies looking to expand their portfolios towards sustainable energy.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)