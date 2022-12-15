U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    -42.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,726.00
    -267.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,597.25
    -153.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.30
    -19.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -32.30 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.92 (-3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.80
    -0.75 (-3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0088 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7260
    +1.3110 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,682.29
    -139.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.61
    -5.29 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.16
    -46.77 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Australia's ANZ shareholders approve new holding structure

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man talks on his phone in front of an ANZ Banking corporation tower in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups.

The move was initially announced in May, in an effort to prevent non-banking activities from affecting banking customers, a method several global banks have employed.

99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating the non-operating holding company, ANZ Group Holdings Limited, which is expected to begin trading on the Australian and New Zealand exchanges from Jan. 4, 2023, ANZ said.

The new corporate structure will need a court approval before it is implemented, which the bank expects to come by Dec. 19, it added.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Details of Indonesia's new financial sector law

    Indonesia's parliament on Thursday approved a financial law revising more than a dozen existing regulations, including an addition to the central bank's mandate to support economic growth and formalise its direct purchases of government bonds. CHANGES AFFECTING THE CENTRAL BANK * Bank Indonesia (BI)'s objective to include maintainingfinancial system stability in order to support sustainableeconomic growth, compared with only maintaining the rupiahcurrency's value under previous laws. * A new provision underlines that BI will be able to issuecapital flow regulations that include repatriation and/orconversion of foreign exchange.

  • Greece's Mitsotakis says EU leaders close to gas price cap deal

    European Union leaders are "close to" imposing a natural gas price cap, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on ahead of talks on tackling high energy prices in Brussels on Thursday. "I hope that after many months of consultation we will be able to finalize our decisions either today or next Monday at the latest," Mitsotakis said as he arrived at the meeting. Mitsotakis added it was "absolutely necessary" that Europe "sends clear signal to the markets that it is not going to allow the instrumentalization of natural gas by Russia."

  • Swiss National Bank says inflation battle not yet won

    Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices. Although inflation plateaued at 3% in November, it remains elevated by Swiss standards and outside the SNB's price stability goal of annual increases of 0-2%.

  • Germany Eyes Arrival of First LNG Vessel to Ease Gas Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal is about to start up on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe Hoegh Esperanza, a floating

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Novavax, Tesla, WarnerBros. Discovery

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stock tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Elon Musk takes legal action after 'stalker' finds car with his child inside - latest updates

    Elon Musk has said he is taking legal action against the owner of a Twitter account that tracks the movements of his private jet after suggesting a "crazy stalker" had managed to find a car with his son inside.

  • Why Insiders Keep Buying SoFi Technologies

    CEO Anthony Noto has been an avid buyer of the stock as its price nosedives

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • Time to Buy AMD or Intel Stock for 2023?

    The two companies have battled for market share in the industry becoming somewhat fierce competitors. Let's see which stock may be geared to have a stronger performance going forward.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Tesla, Coinbase Holdings on Dip-Buying Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood scooped up more shares of Tesla Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., underscoring her faith in electric vehicles and cryptocurrency as key trends for the future. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA gamut of Ark Investment Management LLC’s funds,

  • Equities Tumble as Fed Shock Halts Global Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures and European stocks declined after the Federal Reserve rebuffed expectations for a dovish tilt and said interest rates will go higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges fe

  • Powell Sees Rates Higher for Longer, But Market Doesn’t Buy It

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank has more work to do in raising interest rates and vanquishing inflation. Investors on Wall Street seem to see the outlook for 2023 differently. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkIn a 45-minute p

  • Binance Deliberately Caused FTX Collapse: Kevin O’Leary

    The star of “Shark Tank” had some strong words for the exchange at the FTX hearing in the U.S. Senate today.

  • Novavax intends to offer $250M through simultaneous stock and debt offerings

    The Gaithersburg biotech, which also detailed changes to a U.K. sales agreement for its Covid vaccine, saw its share price drop in after-hours trading.

  • Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Dogs of the Dow stocks ranked by hedge fund sentiment. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Dogs’ performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment. ‘Dogs of the Dow’ is an investment strategy […]

  • Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

    AT&T stock pays out a 5.8% dividend and has been trading much better lately. Here's how to approach it now.

  • Pfizer to Sell Paxlovid in China as Covid Cases Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. cemented a deal first announced in March to sell its antiviral medication Paxlovid in China through a state-owned company, adding to supply of Covid treatments in the country that’s now facing a massive infection surge. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $4