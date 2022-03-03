U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.75
    -34.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.60
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.22
    +2.62 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6340
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,694.17
    -371.41 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.56
    -15.98 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,550.69
    +157.66 (+0.60%)
     

Australia's best performing micro cap fund in 2021: Magnolia Capital

·3 min read

SYDNEY, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique investment and advisory firm Magnolia Capital has released its CY 2021 data that confirms its Magnolia Capital Emerging Companies Microcap Fund 1 ("the Fund") was the highest-performing microcap fund in Australia in the 12 months leading to December 2021, when compared to other microcap funds listed on Morningstar.

Magnolia Capital MD, CIO &amp; Founder Mitchell Atkins
Magnolia Capital MD, CIO & Founder Mitchell Atkins

The extremely high performance was driven by a dozen investments that returned significantly above the last 12 month returns, including the investment made in Telix Pharmaceuticals, Nimy Resources Ltd, Forrestania Resources Limited, Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL, and Prospa Group Ltd.

The Fund has so far committed $50 million and has a target final close of $80 million, which Magnolia expects to achieve in the coming months.

Uncharacteristically for an Australian actively managed fund, however, Magnolia has contributed 70 per cent of the funds under management (FUM) from its own balance sheet to date.

Magnolia will also remain the majority investor moving forward, with all profits from the Fund recycled to scale the FUM.

Magnolia has successfully been providing private real estate finance and other services to ultra-high net worth individuals since 2015, but is now prioritising equities and other alternative funds management as the core of its business.

Magnolia charges extremely competitive management fees for an actively managed fund of 1 per cent per annum, plus 19.5 per cent carried interest over a 5 per cent hurdle.

Managing Director, Founder, and CIO Mitchell Atkins believes Magnolia's secret sauce lies in its strong alignment to investors, deep relationships, proprietary deal flow, a highly active approach to asset management, and its high-performing and uncharacteristically young investment team.

Mitchell Atkins, MD, CIO & Founder of Magnolia Capital, said: "We are extremely proud of the performance of our microcap fund, and the 20+ team at Magnolia Capital that has made this possible.

"Magnolia Capital started from humble beginnings, representing the investment interests of a small number of ultra-high net worth individuals. But we are now diversifying our investor base to accept investment from a wider range of sophisticated and institutional investors."

"We put our own money where our mouth is, backing each of our funds with a majority contribution from our balance sheet. Our management fees purely cover the cost of building value for our investors and are a reflection of our total and complete alignment on the above-market performance and returns we generate."

The Fund was launched on 3 November 2020, however Magnolia started successfully trading the microcap strategy from its own balance sheet from May 2019.

Magnolia Capital is a boutique funds management and advisory group with nearly $1 billion in funds under advice, operating across Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Its Australian micro-cap fund was the top performer in its category in 2021. Magnolia was founded in 2015 and built its reputation as a specialist property and alternatives investor for family office and ultra-high net worth clients, but has since diversified and now also counts institutional investors as investors.

SOURCE Magnolia Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Sa

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.

  • SoFi: Time to Load up on Shares? These Analysts Think So

    Fintech companies have had a mixed earnings season. Some big hitters have smashed it (Block) while others (PayPal) have crashed and burned. Going by investors’ buoyant reaction, you can put SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in the former camp. Shares took off in Wednesday’s session, after the company posted beats on both the top-and bottom-line, yet as has become increasingly important, also provided a robust outlook for the year. Revenue increased by ~54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, eking out a s

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.