Australia's Coles flags higher costs in second half; first-half profit dips 3.6%

The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) -Australia's Coles Group on Tuesday flagged higher costs in the second half on higher gross debt as well as an increase in borrowing costs related to its automated distribution centres, while reporting a 3.6% fall in its first-half profit.

The country's second-largest grocer has struggled to increase shelf prices at its supermarkets division as food inflation moderates, while labor costs and energy prices remain elevated.

Last week, rival Woolworths forecast weaker performance for the second half of fiscal-year 2024 as moderating inflation and cautious shopper behavior impact earnings.

Financing costs for Coles from continuing operations increased to A$213 million ($139.24 million), reflecting increased interest on liabilities associated with new as well as renewed leases.

The company's net profit after tax from continuing operations was A$594 million for the half year, compared with A$616 million a year ago. It also reported a 3% jump in its revenue from ordinary activities to A$22.27 billion.

Coles' supermarkets division, its top money-making unit, reported revenue of A$19.78 billion, a 4.9% rise from last year, driven by growth in retail and e-commerce sales .

The company also declared an interim dividend of 36 Australian (AU) cents per share, in line with 36 AU cents declared last year.

($1 = 1.5295 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)