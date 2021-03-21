U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.04 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7170
    -0.2200 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,198.96
    -512.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.75 (-1.41%)
     

Australia's Crown Resorts receives $6.2 billion buyout offer from Blackstone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it received a buyout offer from private equity company Blackstone Group Inc that values the company at A$8.02 billion ($6.19 billion).

The offer was priced at A$11.85 per share, a premium of 20.2% to Crown's closing price of A$9.86 on Friday.

Crown said its board had not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposal.

Blackstone currently has a 10% stake in Crown which it bought from Macau's Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd in April last year, making it the second-largest holder in Crown after the company's billionaire founder James Packer.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Golf: Harding wins Kenya Open to claim second European Tour title

    Overnight leader Harding, whose maiden tour win came two years ago at the Qatar Masters, maintained his composure amid a steady challenge from American Kitayama to finish on 21 under par at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. Kitayama made two eagles and two birdies as he threatened to catch Harding by reducing his lead to one shot, but a bogey on the 11th meant he fell short.

  • Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan: Kyodo

    Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported. Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: GameStop, Adobe and Darden Restaurants in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release March 22-26, along with an earnings preview for select companies. Next week’s earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in some of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest economies may be more concerned about the impact of a potential third wave of coronavirus infections and a slow rollout of vaccines than quickening inflation, leaving borrowing costs unchanged for now.Monetary policy committees in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Angola are unlikely to follow those in Brazil, Turkey, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe just yet when they announce their decisions on interest rates in the next eight days.Inflation in the continent’s two biggest oil producers, Nigeria and Angola, is in double digits and rising, and the currencies remain under pressure. However, the risks to the recovery of most economies in the region after the worst slump in half a century last year, remain elevated.After some African central banks cut to record lows in 2020, most have reached the limit on monetary policy easing and an extended pause in key rates seems likely in countries where there is less severe pressure on exchange rates, according to Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.The region’s policy makers may also take comfort from an accommodative global monetary policy environment, with the Federal Reserve signaling that U.S. interest rates will remain near zero through 2023. Lower-for-longer global interest rates mean African central banks won’t be forced to tighten policy in a bid to keep local assets attractive to offshore investors.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We expect Africa’s major central banks to stay on hold in the coming weeks to support a continued recovery in output. However, the accommodative stance is unlikely to last much longer due to rising inflation pressures.”--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economistHere’s what central bankers in sub-Saharan Africa may do:Ghana, March 22Policy rate: 14.5%Inflation rate: 10.3% (February)Inflation target: 8% +/- 2Ghana’s MPC is expected to hold its benchmark rate for a sixth meeting as it assesses how new tax measures announced this month and higher utility costs affect inflation that’s been above the target range for most of the past year. The policy rate will likely be maintained to help drive the country’s economic-growth agenda, said Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako, a senior lecturer in economics at the University of Ghana Business School.West Africa’s second-largest economy slipped into a recession last year and could recover to expand 5% in 2021, according to government estimates. Weak demand growth, an appreciating currency and the prospect of lower inflation mean the central bank may have room to ease further in the third quarter, Societe Generale said in a note this month.Nigeria, March 23Policy rate: 11.5%Inflation rate: 17.3% (February)Inflation target: 6% - 9%Nigeria’s MPC will probably leave its key rate unchanged even with inflation at a four-year high, as it tries to prop up an economy that emerged from a recession in the fourth quarter and where a third of the labor force is unemployed. While the central bank will keep monitoring inflation, accommodative policy is key to accelerate the recovery, Governor Godwin Emefiele said in speech last month.The government’s U-turn on planned hikes in fuel prices could give the MPC room to keep focusing on stimulating economic growth. Unless President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration decides to liberalize gasoline and power tariffs, rate hikes may be unlikely this year, said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes Holdings.South Africa, March 25Repurchase rate: 3.5%Inflation rate: 3.2% (January)Inflation target: 3% - 6%South Africa’s central bank will likely hold the key rate for a fourth meeting even as fuel and electricity price increases due in April are set to push inflation closer to the midpoint of its target range.Concerns about inflation will probably mean the five-member panel will vote unanimously for an unchanged stance, after their preferences were split between cutting and holding at the last three meetings, Elize Kruger, an independent economist, said. All 15 analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect the MPC to hold the benchmark at a record low and forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, are pricing in a less than 45% chance of a 25 basis-point hike.The MPC could take advantage of the accommodative global environment to “maximize the stimulation that they can give the economy via low interest rates,” Kruger said. The panel is likely to remain tolerant of negative real rates for as long as the rand is relatively stable and will be wary to tighten pre-emptively amid recessionary conditions, she said.Kenya, March 29Central bank rate: 7%Inflation rate: 5.8% (February)Inflation target: 5% +/- 2.5The MPC in East Africa’s biggest economy is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady for a seventh meeting in a row amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.While inflation at a 10-month high is a concern, it’s unlikely to result in an immediate increase in the key rate, said Renaldo D’Souza, head of research at Nairobi-based Sterling Capital. The policy stance will be guided by macroeconomic conditions and the impact of virus-control measures, he said.Angola, March 29BNA rate: 15.5%Inflation rate: 26.39% (Luanda, February)2021 Inflation target: 18.7%Angolan policy makers are likely to hold the key rate even as the country contends with inflation at a three-year high. That’s because a lot of the price pressures are seen as imported and the pass-through from the central bank rate to inflation and consumer demand in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer is weak.Instead of using monetary policy, the central bank attempts to temper price growth by adjusting the amount of kwanza in circulation and keeps that in line with inflation targets. Maintaining the key rate gives ongoing and new credit operations granted by commercial banks a higher chance of success, Governor Jose de Lima Massano said after the central bank kept the benchmark unchanged in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • Turkey Central Bank Chief Pledges Permanent Price Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s newly appointed central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu pledged to use monetary policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability.In a written statement on Sunday, his first since being appointed on Saturday, Kavcioglu said the bank’s interest-rate-setting meetings will take place according to the previously announced schedule.The central bank “will continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation,” Kavcioglu said. “The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that will enhance investment, production, exports and employment.”Kavcioglu replaced Naci Agbal, who was removed from the job by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after raising interest rates by 875 basis points since his appointment in November.What Bloomberg Economics Says“Erdogan’s unexpected decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor highlights the dilemma facing any incumbent in the post. If they heed Erdogan’s calls for low interest rates they lose control of the currency. If they do the right thing and tighten policy they lose their job. Agbal has lost his position. His successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, will likely lose the lira.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereKavcioglu will hold a call with representatives of local banks at 4 p.m. Istanbul time on Sunday, according to a central bank spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Dollar General Stock Is Sliding Because Earnings Show the Pandemic Winner May Be Reopening Loser

    Dollar General is one of the first retailers to face difficult year-over-year comparisons from the pandemic.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

    The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service. Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal. PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • GameStop Earnings Are Coming. Nobody Knows What to Expect.

    The video game and electronics retailer hasn't provided an update on its numbers since mid-January, before Reddit investors took on Wall Street.

  • Value Could Outpace Growth for Years. Here’s How.

    The changing of the guard in the stock market could stay in place for years. Value stocks—more sensitive to changes in the economy than growth stocks—have outperformed growth since Sept. 23: That’s when markets seemed to become more optimistic about the U.S. economy recovering sharply from the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the late September inflection point, the Russell 1000 Value Index has risen about 31%, doubling the gain on the Russell 1000 Growth Index.