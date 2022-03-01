U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.00
    -26.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,662.00
    -178.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,131.25
    -96.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.00
    -11.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.80
    +3.08 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    +24.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1178
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.70
    +4.11 (+14.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8040
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,545.75
    +5,302.64 (+13.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.41
    +116.67 (+13.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.38
    -70.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Australia's CryptoTaxCalculator helps traders demystify the decentralized

Anita Ramaswamy
·5 min read

Just in time for tax season in the United States, Australian startup CryptoTaxCalculator (CTC) announced it has raised seed capital to expand its automated crypto tax reporting tool further into the U.S. market. Sydney-based CTC is one of many platforms that have gained popularity this year for helping crypto traders navigate the complexities of filing their taxes, though it differs from most of its counterparts in that it is mainly focused on solving problems faced by users of decentralized exchanges.

If you're paying taxes on crypto you bought or sold through a centralized crypto exchange like Coinbase, Binance, or Gemini, understanding what you owe might be simple, since you can download a form from many of these exchanges detailing your trades, gains, and losses. But for those transacting on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap or Curve, the process can be far more onerous -- and that's where CTC is most helpful, co-founder and CEO Shane Brunette told TechCrunch in an interview.

CTC has grown from 3 full-time employees last fall to nearly 30 today. Its platform serves over 80,000 users today, up 1,700% in the past year, according to the company. Brunette attributes this growth, in part, to the surging popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi), which CTC is built to support because of its expertise in decentralized transactions.

Unlike with transactions conducted on a centralized exchange, decentralized, on-chain transactions are not recorded by a trusted third-party middleman who can provide a user with their transaction history for tax filing purposes, Brunette said.

Brunette, an avid crypto trader himself, saw these challenges firsthand when he had to file taxes on his trades. He co-founded CTC along with his brother, and they decided to launch the product on Reddit in 2018, he said. CTC was initially focused on integrating with decentralized apps built on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), according to Brunette, but it has since grown to integrate with more than 400+ exchanges, its website shows.

The company supports users in 21 different tax jurisdictions, and roughly 40% of those users are in the U.S. while another 40% are in Australia, Brunette said. He noted that a large portion of CTC's U.S.-based users has joined the platform more recently, particularly since mid-2020's "DeFi summer."

"You can actually think of something like the Ethereum network as being one giant accounting ledger, which has all transactions since the beginning of time, of all parties and what they've been doing on that particular chain. The thing is that it's been written in a way that's quite convoluted when it comes to an accounting perspective," Brunette said.

CTC integrates directly with the blockchains underpinning decentralized exchanges. Users only need to provide their public wallet address to CTC, and the platform aggregates all transactions and smart contracts linked to that wallet, essentially reverse-engineering the wallet's transaction history, according to Brunette.

While centralized exchanges have become more consolidated as crypto matures as an industry, decentralized finance is exploding, and consolidation in that space cannot occur in the same way, Brunette said.

"The problem that tax authorities are facing, for example, is, how do you go about making sure people are tax compliant when there's nobody there to go and subpoena, or to give you a transaction history of that individual? How do you keep track of this? And so I think the U.S. government's take right now is really to try to create legislation that encourages a financial middleman, who can provide that transaction history, but that really clashes with the crypto ethos," Brunette said.

Brunette has built CTC with an awareness of the skepticism many crypto users have towards centralization and middlemen.

A photo of the CryptoTaxCalculator platform
A photo of the CryptoTaxCalculator platform

A photo of the CryptoTaxCalculator platform Image Credits: CryptoTaxCalculator

The blockchain itself "is perfect," according to Brunette. Anyone can theoretically come and inspect the transaction data stored on a blockchain, but having the right tools to parse through it is necessary, he added.

"That's what we're really focused on -- building some tools that really facilitate an overview across all the different blockchains as well as being able to pull in a centralized exchange data, so you can get a clear path of an individual's transaction history, and you can reconsolidate to get to a tax outcome," Brunette said.

While CTC pulls in all the data needed to build a transaction history and performs tax calculations for its users, Brunette still advises advanced crypto users to consult a tax professional to help them interpret regulatory grey areas to determine what they actually need to pay, and what rules apply to their activity.

CTC doesn't provide any "final" tax data, but it instead provides aggregate information on what income is taxable, Brunette said.

"We give you the lump sums, so you can work out what your tax rate is, et cetera, so it's kind of really categorizing it. So it's like, you've earned this much from staking rewards -- now, what do you want to do with it? It's worth talking to a tax professional and seeking advice," he said.

The seed round netted the previously-bootstrapped company a total of A$4 million (around $2.9 million in U.S. dollars). Australian venture firm AirTree led the financing alongside U.S.-based Coinbase Ventures and United Kingdom-based 20VC, a fund run by podcaster Harry Stebbings.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchanges choose ‘financial freedom’ and refuse to block Russian users

    Here’s why they’re rejecting calls to block addresses of Russian users.

  • Shark Tank’s Daymond John wouldn’t call cryptocurrency a 'great equalizer'

    The investor and entrepreneur joined Yahoo's hour-long special Black History Moves Us and gave his take on the growing blockchain movement.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. There Are Big Things to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/28: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

    The market's been on a wild ride lately, reacting to every twist and turn in the Ukrainian crisis, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that the real concern remains inflation, and things are going to get worse before they get better. Make no mistake, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a geopolitical and humanitarian disaster. Cramer explained that U.S. banks are not linked to Russian and European banks as they've been the past.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Bank of Russia Reassures on Debt After Putin’s Sanctions Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures for U.S. and European sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Sanctions Squeeze Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russi

  • Russian Markets Start to Look Uninvestable as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds have plunged, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market for global investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.