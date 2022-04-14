U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.42
    -35.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.83
    -11.76 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,423.49
    -220.09 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.66
    -15.44 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.75
    +0.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.10
    -12.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    -0.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.1100 (+4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    -0.0060 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,910.25
    -1,235.61 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.60
    -34.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Australia's Preeminent Accessibility Consulting Provider MGAC Joins Jensen Hughes

·4 min read

The acquisition expands the company's growing presence in Australia and helps position it exceptionally well for future expansion across the region.

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jensen Hughes, the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make the world safe, secure and resilient, announced that it has acquired Morris Goding Access Consulting (MGAC), the preeminent pure-play accessibility code consulting firm in Australia. Five months after the company acquired Australia-based BCA Logic, this strategic acquisition expands the rapidly growing global enterprise's presence in Australia and helps position the company exceptionally well for future expansion across Australia and New Zealand as well as globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Jensen Hughes)
(PRNewsfoto/Jensen Hughes)

Co-founded in 2000 by two of Australia's most prominent universal design and accessibility code consulting experts, Nick Morris and David Goding, the award-winning MGAC brings to Jensen Hughes a powerful new springboard for capitalizing on the Australian market as well as opportunities around the world. Over the last 20+ years, MGAC has served as a critical contributor to international events and projects in countries such as Dubai, India, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Qatar, France, Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Both MGAC and BCA Logic will continue to partner with commercial certification providers to provide building code and fire safety engineering services. BCA Logic discontinued its commercial certification services 10+ years ago to concentrate on code consulting and fire safety engineering. This partnering approach ensures that MGAC can continue to deliver independent insights and expertise to consulting firms across Australia.

"This new partnership increases opportunities here in our home market to provide a range of services through one world-class organisation while – at the same time – we continue to deliver the consistently high levels of personal and customized service that our clients have learned to expect from us," Morris says. "Every one of our employees – 100% – are joining the new partnership. We'll continue to support our clients exactly how we have in the past – albeit with far greater global depth in resources, competencies and experience." Goding agrees. "We'll also be leveraging Jensen Hughes's offices and people across Australia and the region," he says, "with many more opportunities to advance our client service, uncover new opportunities and cross-sell internally."

"This is a win-win for Jensen Hughes and for our new colleagues coming from MGAC," says Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Both firms share a similar purpose, emphasizing the value of people, clients, industry and performance with an unwavering commitment to technical excellence and exceptional client service.

Pankaj Duggal, President and COO of Jensen Hughes, concurs. "Accessibility consulting is integral to our core service mix," he says. "Many of our clients already recognise the importance of accessibility and universal design as both a compliance requirement and a critical pillar of their culture – and providing an inclusive, respectful and enabling environment for every employee. On behalf of our worldwide team, I'm delighted to welcome our new MGAC colleagues to Jensen Hughes and our growing global family!"

For more information, visit jensenhughes.com.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognized most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering – a legacy of responsibility we have advanced with honor and pride since 1939. Our commitment to safety, security and resilience extends to other critical competencies core to our purpose, strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,500+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from 90+ offices supporting clients in 100+ countries across all markets – from Government, Healthcare, Science, and Technology to Energy, Mission Critical and Transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors
Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact: Ariane Wolff, ariane@warnerpr.com, 978-729-3542

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australias-preeminent-accessibility-consulting-provider-mgac-joins-jensen-hughes-301526026.html

SOURCE Jensen Hughes

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter rejecting Musk's offer ‘opens the door’ for Big Tech acquisition, Mark Cuban says

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter’s board should think ‘really hard about accepting’ Elon Musk’s offer: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Industry Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion after backing out from joining the social media platforms board of directors.

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising, and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong About Fed’s Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Putin claims Europe cannot survive without Russian gas - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn Christine Lagarde refuses to rein in surging eurozone inflation FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc; Euro slumps after ECB decision Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter