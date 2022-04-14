Australia's Preeminent Accessibility Consulting Provider MGAC Joins Jensen Hughes

The acquisition expands the company's growing presence in Australia and helps position it exceptionally well for future expansion across the region.

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jensen Hughes , the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make the world safe, secure and resilient, announced that it has acquired Morris Goding Access Consulting (MGAC), the preeminent pure-play accessibility code consulting firm in Australia. Five months after the company acquired Australia-based BCA Logic, this strategic acquisition expands the rapidly growing global enterprise's presence in Australia and helps position the company exceptionally well for future expansion across Australia and New Zealand as well as globally.

Co-founded in 2000 by two of Australia's most prominent universal design and accessibility code consulting experts, Nick Morris and David Goding, the award-winning MGAC brings to Jensen Hughes a powerful new springboard for capitalizing on the Australian market as well as opportunities around the world. Over the last 20+ years, MGAC has served as a critical contributor to international events and projects in countries such as Dubai, India, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Qatar, France, Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Both MGAC and BCA Logic will continue to partner with commercial certification providers to provide building code and fire safety engineering services. BCA Logic discontinued its commercial certification services 10+ years ago to concentrate on code consulting and fire safety engineering. This partnering approach ensures that MGAC can continue to deliver independent insights and expertise to consulting firms across Australia.

"This new partnership increases opportunities here in our home market to provide a range of services through one world-class organisation while – at the same time – we continue to deliver the consistently high levels of personal and customized service that our clients have learned to expect from us," Morris says. "Every one of our employees – 100% – are joining the new partnership. We'll continue to support our clients exactly how we have in the past – albeit with far greater global depth in resources, competencies and experience." Goding agrees. "We'll also be leveraging Jensen Hughes's offices and people across Australia and the region," he says, "with many more opportunities to advance our client service, uncover new opportunities and cross-sell internally."

"This is a win-win for Jensen Hughes and for our new colleagues coming from MGAC," says Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Both firms share a similar purpose, emphasizing the value of people, clients, industry and performance with an unwavering commitment to technical excellence and exceptional client service.

Pankaj Duggal, President and COO of Jensen Hughes, concurs. "Accessibility consulting is integral to our core service mix," he says. "Many of our clients already recognise the importance of accessibility and universal design as both a compliance requirement and a critical pillar of their culture – and providing an inclusive, respectful and enabling environment for every employee. On behalf of our worldwide team, I'm delighted to welcome our new MGAC colleagues to Jensen Hughes and our growing global family!"

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognized most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering – a legacy of responsibility we have advanced with honor and pride since 1939. Our commitment to safety, security and resilience extends to other critical competencies core to our purpose, strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,500+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from 90+ offices supporting clients in 100+ countries across all markets – from Government, Healthcare, Science, and Technology to Energy, Mission Critical and Transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

