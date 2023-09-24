U.S. markets closed

Australia's Qantas flags hit from higher fuel prices

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Sydney Airport as Australia reacts to the new coronavirus Omicron variant in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways said on Monday higher fuel prices were expected to drive its fuel bill higher by about A$200 million ($128.80 million) in the first half of financial year 2024.

"Fuel prices have increased by around 30% since May 2023, including a 10% spike since August. This is driven by a combination of higher oil prices, higher refiner margins and a lower Australian dollar," the carrier said in a statement.

The company expects a further A$50 million impact due to non-fuel-related foreign exchange changes in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Qantas said it would invest a further A$80 million during fiscal 2024 to address "customer pain points", as it faces reputational damage after the country's competition regulator sued it for selling tickets on thousands of already-cancelled flights.

The carrier said its initiative would include improvements to call centre resourcing, more frequent flyer seats, and a review of longstanding policies for fairness.

Qantas said the customer-improvement initiative would be funded from its profit. It reported an annual underlying profit before tax of A$2.47 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, swinging from a loss of A$1.86 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5528 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)