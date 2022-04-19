U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.01
    +0.45 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.10
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2000
    +0.2860 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,445.89
    +559.61 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.12
    +13.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Australia's Ramsay Health Care gets $14.8 billion offer from KKR-led consortium

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RMYHY

(Reuters) -Ramsay Health Care, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co.

The non-binding proposal of A$88 per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to Ramsay's Tuesday closing price of A$64.39.

Ramsay said it would provide the KKR-led consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis and that talks were at a preliminary stage.

The hospital operator said it has reviewed the proposal with its advisers and asked for further information from the consortium in relation to its funding and structure of the deal.

Ramsay operates hospitals and clinics across 10 countries in three continents, with a network of more than 530 locations, according to its website.

If successful, the purchase of the hospital operator would be the biggest in Australia this year and bolster deal activity, which, at a total value of $17.4 billion, suffered a 41.2% decline in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

A consortium's A$31.6 billion enterprise value deal in 2021 for Sydney airport is the largest ever private equity-backed deal in Australia.

Earlier this year, Ramsay and Malaysia's Sime Darby Holdings received a $1.35 billion buyout offer from IHH Healthcare Bhd for their Asia joint venture. Ramsay said it is still pursuing this transaction.

The hospital operator has hired UBS AG's Australia Branch and Herbert Smith Freehills as financial and legal advisers, respectively, for the KKR-led consortium's proposal.

($1 = 1.3546 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Hasbro shares slide 2% premarket after Q1 profit miss

    Hasbro Inc. shares slid 2% premarket Tuesday, after the toy company missed profit estimates for the first quarter, hurt by the strong dollar and as it continued to manage supply-chain issues. The company posted net income of $61.2 million, or 44 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $116.2 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 57 cents, below the 62 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 4% to $1.163 billion from $1.115 billion a year ago

  • Why Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) have sunk 11.8% as of 10:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline comes after the dental products company announced that it had fired CEO Don Casey. Dentsply Sirona has made John Groetelaars interim CEO.

  • Do You Need to Mask Up on Public Transit? It Depends on Where You Are

    (Bloomberg) -- Some transit agencies across the U.S. are clambering to adjust their masking requirements, while others are keeping the rules in place after a federal judge struck down the mandate for such coverings on planes, trains and other modes of public transportation. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix

  • Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat helicopters

    Mali's ruling junta on Monday announced the delivery of two more combat helicopters and surveillance radars from Russia as the West African nation tackles a bloody jihadist insurgency.

  • Blackstone, Vista, Brookfield Rule Out Financing Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and Vista Equity Partners have ruled out financing Elon Musk’s takeover bid for Twitter Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in a DecadeBrookfield Asset Manag

  • Taiwan says COVID vaccine talks held up on China sales deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Talks on Taiwan buying the child version of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have stalled as Pfizer does not have the right to sell it and BioNTech and its Chinese partner do not make it, a Taiwanese minister said on Monday. The sales rights for the vaccine in Greater China, including Taiwan, belong to BioNTech and its Chinese sales agent, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in a DecadeThe Germany-based softwa

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in a DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16 that

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • IBM Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As Restructuring Shows Progress

    IBM stock climbed after reporting first-quarter results late Tuesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • Netflix Stock Crashes As Video Streamer Sheds Subscribers

    Internet television network Netflix late Tuesday surprised Wall Street with a loss of subscribers in the first quarter. Netflix stock crashed on the news.