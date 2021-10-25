Australia's super snacking brand Whole Kids opens to investors once again for a limited time

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian and family-owned organic food company, Whole Kids is undertaking a new equity crowdfunding campaign via Birchal , the platform that hosted the largest crowdfunding raise in Australian history last week.

Whole Kids CEO and Co-Founder Monica Meldrum

Following the incredible success of their equity crowdfunding campaign in 2020, raising over $1.2 million from almost 600 investors, co-founders James and Monica Meldrum are once again offering an exclusive opportunity for investors (from mums and dads, through to sophisticated and institutional investors) to be part of the exciting growth plans that will see the business reach new heights in Australia and global expansion into South Korea and South-East Asia.

This includes embarking on a new partnership with global Korean sensation, Pinkfong, creators of the famously viral Baby Shark video, for exclusive licensed distribution of Whole Kids products in Korea.

"This is an exciting time for our brand to scale globally. Over the last 12 months we have experienced huge growth with significant expansion across our retail distribution in Australia, key appointments to our executive team, and now international expansion plans," Whole Kids CEO and Co-Founder, Monica Meldrum said.

"Partnering with Pinkfong is very exciting. We can't wait to introduce our healthy children's food products to a whole new market in 2022 with the support of a globally recognised brand and major distribution partner in Pinkfong."

With much activity planned on the horizon, Whole Kids have decided to undertake another equity crowdfunding raise which is now open for expressions of interest to support their expansion.

"After the first crowdfunding raise we have achieved significant momentum. The genuine support and passion for our brand from our community was overwhelming. We love having our customers and community invested with us on our journey to create a healthier world for kids. We're so touched to already see many returning investors, as well as strong interest from new investors," Ms. Meldrum said.

Outcomes of this latest equity crowdfund will support Whole Kids' national and international growth, expand its e-commerce capabilities, continued growth of the team, and expand its retail distribution network.

Whole Kids will expand into Aldi Supermarkets in over 500 stores nationally from December this year, as well as Drakes Supermarkets in South Australia and Queensland, with sales in their existing retail distribution networks already incredibly strong.

The healthy organic and plant-based children's snack brand has experienced 60% year-on-year growth in Coles and 58% in Woolworths making Whole Kids the fastest growing brand on shelves in the children's snacking category. Other stockists including Chemist Warehouse and Big W have also had significant sales growth. Across the Tasman in New Zealand, Whole Kids' products are flying off the shelves with 150% growth in sales in Countdown NZ Supermarkets.

"What we're seeing is a strong consumer movement for cleaner, healthier products, and our growth in sales is proving that. Our snacks feature only one to five ingredients and are made with our Clean Food Promise, so there's no unnecessary additives. Families want better quality, more nutritious and sustainably-sourced plant-based foods for their children that also offer convenience, and we're happy to be able to provide it," Ms. Meldrum said.

There is more goodness for children across ANZ to come with Whole Kids currently developing 40 new products across seven categories, currently being presented for uptake with its retail partners.

Further to this, Whole Kids is finalising a launch into before and aftercare school program, Kidsco, to deliver products to over 450 school children every day. The innovative brand has also recently re-signed with Retail Food Group (RFG) to provide products in children's meals for hospitality leaders Crust and Pizza Capers, launching across all stores nationally this month.

To find out more, or to express interest in investing in Whole Kids' crowdfunding campaign, click here.

The Whole Kids story:

After discovering there were no 'real' healthy snacks available for children, Monica and James Meldrum set on a mission to bring wholesome nutritious snacks to children consulting dietitians and organic growers. Whole Kids is now leading the healthy change for clean, plant-based, organic, and sustainable foods for children, without the use of GMOs, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

As the first food company in Australia to become a B Corporation, Whole Kids is committed to balancing purpose and profit, and part of a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

Whole Kids is available at major supermarkets, independent retailers and pharmacies nationwide, with plans to expand into South-East Asia in 2022.

SOURCE Whole Kids