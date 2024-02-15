Australia's Treasury Wine jumps as profit meets view; China tariff review in focus

Bottles of Penfolds Grange wine and other varieties, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, sit on shelves for sale at a winery located in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney

By Poonam Behura

(Reuters) - Shares of Treasury Wine Estates scaled a three-month high on Thursday after the company's core profit met expectations, with focus shifting to an upcoming Chinese review of tariffs on Australian winemakers.

Shares of the world's largest self-distributing wine company were up 5% at A$11.63, their highest levels since Nov. 8.

Treasury Wine's earnings before interest and taxes (EBITS) for first-half period ended Dec. 31 came in at A$289.8 million ($188.25 million), in line with Visible Alpha's consensus estimate.

Weakness in U.S. sales and lower demand for premium and luxury brands led to a 13% fall in profit to A$166.7 million, but beat Jefferies's estimate of A$123 million.

"Now that we are through the result, which some feared could have been worse than what was reported at a headline EBITS level, we expect investor attention to shift to March 2024 when a decision is expected to be made on China wine tariffs," Citi analysts said in a note.

Asia's largest economy imposed punishing tariffs on wine imports in late 2020 as part of an escalating trade dispute with the Australian government.

Melbourne-based Treasury said it was prepared and well-placed to re-establish its Australian country of origin portfolio in China.

The firm now expects stronger results in the second half and reiterated forecast for mid- to high-single-digit organic EBITS growth in 2024.

Treasury Wines declared an interim dividend of 17 Australian cents per share, in line with consensus view, but below 18 Australian cents last year. ($1 = 1.5394 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)