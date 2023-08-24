FILE PHOTO: The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on trolleys at a Coles supermarket in Sydney

Australia's Wesfarmers warns of elevated inflation, posts 5% rise in profit FILE PHOTO: The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on trolleys at a Coles supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) -Wesfarmers Ltd cautioned on Friday that persistent elevated inflationary pressures and higher interest rates are expected to affect demand in parts of the Australian economy, as the retail giant posted an expected 5% rise in annual profit.

"Cost pressures in Australia and New Zealand are expected to remain elevated, driven by inflation, labour market constraints and wage cost increases," Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement.

Sales growth for the company's KMart business moderated from the second half of the 2023 financial year, although it benefited from strong trading results overall in the first seven weeks of the current fiscal year.

The company said earnings from its biggest money-generating segment, hardware chain Bunnings, rose 1.2% to A$2.23 billion ($1.4 billion) from a year ago, with strong demand from commercial customers in the second half of the fiscal year.

Earnings from its lithium business were expected to start in the first half of the 2024 calendar year from the sale of interim spodumene concentrate.

Australia's largest-listed conglomerate said net profit after tax came in at A$2.47 billion compared to A$2.35 billion a year earlier, boosted by Bunnings, budget department store Kmart and the chemicals, energy and fertilisers unit. The result was in line with a Refinitiv Eikon estimate.

Wesfarmers said it would pay a final dividend of 103 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Archismha Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Stephen Coates)