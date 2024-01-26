Australis Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:ATS) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Australis Oil & Gas' estimated fair value is AU$0.028 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Australis Oil & Gas' AU$0.015 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

Australis Oil & Gas' peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 31%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Australis Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:ATS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.99m US$1.99m US$1.95m US$1.93m US$1.93m US$1.95m US$1.97m US$1.99m US$2.02m US$2.06m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.18% Est @ -0.90% Est @ -0.01% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.36% Est @ 1.58% Est @ 1.73% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% US$1.8 US$1.7 US$1.5 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.1 US$1.0 US$1.0 US$0.9 US$0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$12m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.1m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.6%– 2.1%) = US$28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$28m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= US$11m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$24m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.01, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Australis Oil & Gas as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.504. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Australis Oil & Gas

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ATS.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Australis Oil & Gas, we've compiled three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for Australis Oil & Gas we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does ATS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

