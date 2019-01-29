Austria Leads Sovereign Trio Getting 50 Billion-Euro Bond Orders

(Bloomberg) -- Investors placed more than 50 billion euros ($57 billion) of orders in three sovereign bond sales on Tuesday, with Austria getting the biggest book and a high-yield Greek note also seeing strong demand.

Austria got more than 28.5 billion euros of bids in its 10-year sale, while Belgium had more than 22 billion euros of offers for a long 30-year note, according to separate people familiar with the offerings, who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Greece’s sale had more than 8.5 billion euros of offers, a person said.

All three nations were able to tighten pricing at guidance, as investors’ appetite for sovereign debt shows no signs of waning at the end of the traditional January sales deluge. The day’s deals may may boost this month’s sovereign issuance to within touching distance of the 47.7 billion euros sold in the opening month of 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The book sizes are impressive,” said Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho International Plc.

Austria may sell 4 billion euros of notes, while Belgium may do a 3 billion-euro sale, he said. He added that they may both increase that by as much as 1 billion euros. The Greek sale may be 2 billion euros, people familiar have said.

The high demand helped Austria tighten pricing on its bond by about two basis points to a final spread of 19 basis points below midswaps. The country is a rare example of a sovereign borrower getting lower costs this year than last year, as it sold a similar length note at 18 basis points below about a year ago.

