Austria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Databook 2022: Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend 2017-2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Austria increased at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.7%, increasing from US$4.20 billion in 2022 to reach US$6.30 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.
In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Austria. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Reasons to buy
In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Austria.
Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.
Scope
Austria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Austria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Austria Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Load Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Austria Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Austria Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Austria Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
By Age Group
By Income Group
By Gender
Austria General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Austria Gift Card Market Size and ForecastGift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Gift Card
By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
By Retail Consumer Segment
By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Austria Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Austria Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Austria Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Austria Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Austria Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Austria Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
By Retail
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Austria Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Austria Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Austria Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Austria Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Austria Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdtloy
