U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,044.63
    -13.03 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,191.58
    -91.82 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,058.94
    -82.77 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.75
    -9.08 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.06
    +3.00 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0840 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7790
    +1.0270 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,313.66
    +189.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.24
    +13.35 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Austria's Social commerce industry is expected to grow by 27.4% on annual basis to reach US$789.1 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in Austria has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$789.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,776.0 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Austria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Others

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txvx24

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austria-social-commerce-market-intelligence-report-2022-50-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-2019-2028-301613703.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • China Halts Some Meats Imports From U.S. Processor Tyson Foods

    (Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapThe

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Fast food chains are in competition to recruit and maintain talent, with some businesses faring better than others, according to new report from financial services firm William Blair.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Oil Rises as Supply Tightness Exacerbates Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as fears of crude outages in Libya exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 3.5% to t

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • European Energy Slumps as German Gas Stores Fill Ahead of Target

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power prices plunged the most in months after Germany said its stores of the fossil fuel are filling up faster than planned. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate

  • Exclusive-Win for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 million fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two companies billionaires love and one they simply won't touch.

  • Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy

    Chains have a glut of inventory heading into key sales period just as some shoppers are pulling back.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Oil heads for highest finish in a month, buoyed by the prospect for an OPEC output cut

    Oil futures trade higher Monday, with the prospect of an OPEC production cut helping to lift prices toward their highest finish in a month.

  • Europe gas shortages to last several winters, Shell boss warns

    Europe’s energy crisis will last for several winters, the boss of Shell has said, as he warned it is "fantasy" to think shortages caused by Russia cutting supplies can be resolved quickly.