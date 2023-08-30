U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,872.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,376.00
    -39.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.90
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    +0.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.69
    +0.24 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3610
    +0.4930 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,421.50
    +1,450.58 (+5.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.71
    +26.76 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.69
    +1.70 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.46
    +106.49 (+0.33%)
     

Austrian government plans cap on rent increases to cushion the impact of inflation

AP Finance
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The government of Austria presented a series of measures Wednesday to counter the impact of inflation, including a three-year cap on rent increases for many apartments and a freeze on fees to use highways.

The package foresees a 5% cap on annual rent increases in 2024-2026 even if inflation is higher than that. According to the government, the cap will prevent hikes of some 15% next year in some public housing.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said the limit would benefit 1.2 million housing contracts in the country of some 9 million people, the Austria Press Agency reported. Kogler's Green party said that number represents three-quarters of all rental contracts, according to the news agency.

Austria’s annual inflation rate stood at 7% in July.

The government's package also caps the cost of the sticker that cars must have to use Austria's highways at 96 euros ($104) per year, rather than increasing it with inflation. The price for a “climate ticket” that allows the use of public transportation across the country will top out at 1,095 euros ($1,192) per year.

The latest package from the coalition of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party and Kogler's Greens comes as Austrian politicians look ahead to a national election expected in late 2024. The far-right opposition Freedom Party has led recent polls.