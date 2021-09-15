U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Authentique Agency Expands Leadership Team to Support Scaling Growth

·4 min read

Agency makes three new strategic hires and promotes senior leaders to meet market demands through continued expansion

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authentique Agency, an Atlanta-based integrated marketing agency that leverages the power of identity through the intersection of multiculturalism and LGTBQ viewpoints, today announced a series of leadership changes to align with its continued market growth.

Top Row from Left to Right: Eshena Roman, Korry Richards, Bernadette L. Harris Bottom Row from Left to Right: Jelanii Reed, Harold Reid, Roy Broderick Jr.

"As Authentique closes in on celebrating five years, the agency continues to meet the evolving needs of the market including more creative, digital, and communications capabilities. We are the antithesis of a traditional agency and strive to celebrate the unique talents of each professional to cultivate the best insights and strategy in the southeast region and beyond," said Roy Broderick Jr., President & CEO, Authentique. "Establishing an agile and experienced leadership team is vital to the organic growth of the agency. We are very excited about our latest additions and the promotion of key leadership as we embrace and anticipate the needs of our client roster."

The new hires include:

  • Harold Reid has been hired as the Vice President of Communications & Strategy, responsible for the strategic development and execution of all communication efforts for the agency to help drive awareness and inspire action. Harold is a proven communications strategist with more than 15 years of agency experience. He has worked with Koch Industries, Georgia-Pacific, Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Sports Council, Target, Naismith Trophy Awards, Publix, American Express, and NBA G-League President, Shareef Abdur-Rahim. His primary focus has been developing and promoting strategic company and client messaging, effectively managing public and media relations.

  • Korry Richards has been hired as the Creative Director, responsible for guiding all creative projects and the overall quality of work produced by the team. Korry specializes in Branding & Identity, Ideation, Concept Development, and Art Direction with over 13 years of experience. He has worked with companies such as Kids II, Pentair, Home Depot, Flextronics, Macy's, and most recently as the creative designer at eVestment.

  • Bernadette L. Harris has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, responsible for the planning, implementation, managing, and running of all the financial operations including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and negotiations. Bernadette is an award-winning Tax and Forensic Accountant, bestselling author, adjunct instructor, podcast host, and TEDx Speaker. She has more than 28 years of experience and is committed to "Keeping Small Business in Business."

  • Jelanii Reed has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and will now focus on supporting agency operations, strategic management of client accounts, and optimizing business performance. Jelanii previously served as the VP of Strategy & Planning. She is a nationally recognized brand leader and marketing executive with over 15 years of experience in sports, entertainment, and multicultural marketing. Throughout her career, Reed has been at the helm of national advertising and experiential campaigns at some of the country's most notable events, including The GRAMMY Awards, Superbowl LIII, ESSENCE Music Festival, BET Awards, CIAA Tournament, KAABOO Del Mar Music Festival, and many more.

  • Eshena Roman has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and will continue to focus on the agency's brand and client accounts. Eshena previously served as the EVP of Marketing. She is an award-winning marketing professional with expertise in branding, strategy, media planning, and production sectors with over 15 years of experience. Specializing in integrated plans with experiential and media extensions, she has built campaigns with diverse audience segments. Her client work includes The National Museum of African American Music, Instagram, United Way of Greater Atlanta, AT&T, State Farm, Ford, Regions Bank, and leading national campaigns entertainment mogul Steve Harvey.

About Authentique
The Authentique Agency is a full-service marketing consulting firm focused on leveraging the power of identity. A certified minority and LGBT-owned firm, Authentique is intentional about creating brand campaigns that genuinely reflect multicultural and LGBTQ life, voices, and viewpoints. The agency believes that to build affinity, a brand must observe the intersectionality of cultural identity, and account for how it influences a consumers' decision-making. Learn more about Authentique at www.AuthentiqueAgency.com.

Media Contact:
Harold Reid
404 487 9587 ext 711
318852@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authentique-agency-expands-leadership-team-to-support-scaling-growth-301377033.html

SOURCE Authentique Agency

