AuthMind Wins 2023 Global Infosec Award

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR), today announced it received a coveted 2023 Global Infosec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry's leading electronic information security publications and one of the premier sources of cyber security news in business and government.

Honored as a Hot Company in Identity Security, AuthMind's fast-paced growth and innovation in the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) space is underscored by growing industry recognition and a global presence with a specific emphasis on finance and insurance sectors. The AuthMind platform serves as an important new security layer for existing cybersecurity investments, enabling organizations to quickly close security gaps that are often otherwise missed because of the complex environments that organizations rely on today.

"AuthMind embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're pleased to receive this recognition from CDM during the 11th year of their award program," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO and Co-Founder at AuthMind. "This win comes alongside frequent customer praise surrounding AuthMind's unique abilities to uncover and remediate blind spots that too frequently leave enterprises highly vulnerable to attack. Our end-to-end visibility into user activity across the integrated application landscape is truly unique in the industry."

About the Judging

The judges are certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" So, we are looking for the best of breed, next generation info security solutions. Visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About AuthMind

AuthMind is the only Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution provider that arms organizations with end-to-end visibility into user activity across the integrated application landscape, including cloud, SaaS, and on-premises. By continuously mapping all access flows across all applications, AuthMind uniquely detects and remediates previously hidden security gaps such as shadow access, exposed assets, compromised identities, unknown SaaS apps, shadow accesses, lack of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and much more. Easily deployed with zero agents or clients, AuthMind extends existing cybersecurity investments by analyzing and delivering actionable identity risk information that crucial for a strong security posture. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com.

